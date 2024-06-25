NIKSUN And The University of Oregon Partner on School of Internet Measurements

With NIKSUN’s revolutionary platform, we are delivering a game-changer in education by allowing students to get hands-on and play the role of a real cybersecurity or network analyst.” — Nik Pruthi, President and CFO, NIKSUN Inc.

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Oregon’s Computer Science Department will partner with NIKSUN, Inc. in organizing the 3rd Virtual Summer School on Internet Measurements. Building on two successful prior summer schools at the University’s Computer Science Department, this 3rd edition, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, July 01-02, 2024, will offer a unique combination of the theoretical and practical aspects that arise in the context of measuring network infrastructure and the internet, be it at the global scale or the scale of individual campus networks. Students will get hands-on with NIKSUN’s platform, learning how to defend critical infrastructure from the slew of cyber-attacks prevalent in this day and age along with the myriad of network and application performance problems that plague IT departments across the world.

Amongst the objectives of this summer school include promoting the concept of experiential learning that transcends the confines of conventional classroom teaching. By partnering with NIKSUN, the University of Oregon will be able to offer students of this course a glimpse into how high-quality network measurements are obtained and used in practice. This novel approach emphasizes a holistic method to network monitoring that is rarely taught in academia and will help students in cultivating practical proficiency through immersive training sessions that are facilitated by NIKSUN’s cutting-edge platform.

Workshop participants will be given a NIKSUN account and access to non-proprietary data. They will be guided in real-style investigations of both performance and security incidents, emulating how NOC and SOC analysts employed by today’s organizations or companies deal with these incidents when they happen in their production networks.

Ever since NIKSUN was founded in 1997, the company has been at the forefront of technological innovation, pushing the boundaries of cybersecurity, network-to-app performance monitoring, and compliance. Over the years, NIKSUN has continually upgraded and refined its technological platform to perfection. Today, with the dearth of cybersecurity students who have gotten true hands-on training in realistic settings, the University of Oregon’s Computer Science Department has partnered with NIKSUN to address this learning gap to create the competent and empowered cybersecurity professionals of tomorrow. Indeed, The University of Oregon and NIKSUN have ambitions to collaborate further on the next-generation of academia in this space, including in bringing AI/ML capabilities to students of the university.

“We are beyond excited for this partnership with the University of Oregon,” stated Nik Pruthi, President & CFO of NIKSUN, Inc. “Studies predict that there will be around 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity positions by next year, clearly demonstrating the need for more engaging education to get students interested in the industry. With NIKSUN’s revolutionary platform, we are delivering a game-changer in education by allowing students to get hands-on and play the role of a real cybersecurity or network analyst. On top of that, we are very proud of our Chief Scientist, Dr. Walter Willinger, who is leading this effort not long after he was named the recipient of IEEE's 2024 Internet Award.”

To register for the course, please click here: https://ix.cs.uoregon.edu/~ram/ss2024.html

About NIKSUN, Inc.

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real time and forensics-based cybersecurity, compliance, availability, network performance management, and application performance management solutions for government and intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and businesses such as retailers and manufacturers. NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology is the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure and reliable network infrastructure and services. NIKSUN, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has sales offices and distributors throughout the US, Europe, the Mid East, and Asia-Pacific.

NIKSUN, NetDetector, NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, NetOmni, Supreme Eagle and other NIKSUN marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NIKSUN, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, including a complete list of NIKSUN marks, visit NIKSUN's website at www.niksun.com.

About the University of Oregon, Department of Computer Science

The Department of Computer Science at the University of Oregon offers students and faculty a close-knit community in which to learn, discover, and innovate in a shared quest for computational solutions to a spectrum of challenging problems. The University of Oregon is home to state-of-the-art research in several fields of computing ranging from foundational theory for programming languages to applications in data science, with substantial research groups in high-performance computing, networking / distributed systems, and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

To find out more about the University of Oregon’s Department of Computer Science click here: https://scds.uoregon.edu/cs