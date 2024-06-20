Top scientists and academics send an open letter to Springer Nature in support of NUJ members’ pay demands

An open letter signed by almost 500 academics, representing a Who’s Who of leading scientists including six Nobel prize winners, has been sent to Springer Nature in support of staff who are striking for an increased pay offer.

Professor Ben List, director of the Max Planck Institute for Coal Research and professor of organic chemistry at the University of Cologne, 2021 Nobel Prize winner for chemistry, said: “Science should not be the subject of greed, but rather of openness, freedom, enthusiasm, and fairness.”

Professor May-Britt Moser, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, 2014 Nobel Prize winner, said: “Nature editors do a fantastic job, salaries should reflect that.”

The letter addressed to the company’s chief executive officer Frank Brancken Peters and Stefan von Holtzbrinck, CEO of its parent company, the Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, urges them to end the nine-month long dispute, and says:

“Springer Nature made over $500m in operating profit in 2022, a 27% margin. They have recently quietly increased their open access article processing fees on Nature journals to $12,290. But they say they can’t afford to pay their staff a fair wage.

“Nature’s editors, journalists and production staff have been forced to go on strike after being offered a pay rise far below the cumulative effects of inflation. Negotiations have been ongoing for some 9 months, while their UK staff have additionally sought better all-round workloads, working conditions and fair pay.

“By signing this petition, I support the workers at Nature journals in the UK looking for a fair pay rise. I urge Springer Nature to return to the negotiating table with an offer which recognises the hard work of the staff who make the journals what they are today.

“As members of the scientific community, we recognise the essential roles your editors, writers and production staff play in making your journals. These are the people we work closely with to make the scientific record, who uphold the primary mission statement of Nature to ‘serve scientists through prompt publication of significant advances in any branch of science, and to provide a forum for the reporting and discussion of news and issues concerning science’. If you wish to continue with that mission, you cannot do it without your staff.”

The letter and list of signatories can be found here:

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said:

“It’s amazing to have such solid support from the academic community, across the world, who recognise clearly the worth of the editorial staff at Springer Nature and are supporting their demand for fair pay. Our members are struggling to pay their bills and can’t afford to rent – never mind get mortgages – for home in London where the company’s offices are based. This strike was completely avoidable. The union has made it clear to the management that we are ready to continue talks to resolve this dispute.

“Our members across Springer Nature are delighted to have such widespread support for their campaign for fair pay, from academics and from editorial workers around the world. They were joined on their picket line today by leaders of journalist unions from across the globe, who were keen to express their solidarity and support.”

Today’s strike is scheduled to be the first of eight one day stoppages, and a work to rule, after the National Union of Journalists rejected the company’s 5.8 per cent pay offer. The union says the offer fails to take account of the cumulative effects of inflation on member’s living standards. The staff are also seeking better all-round workloads and working conditions.

Find out more about the strike and how you can support members in their fight for fair pay.

Pictures © Mark Thomas

