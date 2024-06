Tapas Tapas Tapas 12 Months of Tapas The Sweetest Spanish Foodie Reward Launches

Tapas Tapas Tapas 12 Months of Tapas. Love to make a positive impact and Spanish Food? Participate in Recruiting for Good causes to earn the sweetest dining reward to share www.12MonthsofTapas.com Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com Are you a foodie...love to party for good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to enter drawing for 5 Days to Party at The Sweetest 2025 Wine & Food Festival in Paradise www.5DaystoParty.com Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Earn The Sweetest Rewards and Enter Drawing for The Sweetest 2025 Wine & Food Festival in Paradise www.HowtoPartyforGood.com Are you a sweet foodie in LA, love to kickass and party for Good? Attend The Sweetest Brunch Party sponsored by Recruiting for Good enjoy LA's Best Paella on The Westside July 7th www.WePartyforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talent and generates proceeds to fund causes. The staffing agency is rewarding referrals with The Sweetest Dining Treat

If you are a sweet foodie love to share good food participate to earn 12 Months of Tapas!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.Recruiting for Good launches Tapas Tapas Tapas ; the sweetest dining treat to reward participation in referral program and help fund causes.R4G will reward 12 Months of Tapas generous gift cards to the Best US Spanish Restaurants (1st starting in LA).According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good, "Participate before December 1st and enter drawing for The Sweetest Trip for two to Party at 2025 Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival !"AboutTapas Tapas Tapas 12 Months of Tapas. Love to make a positive impact and Spanish Food? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn the sweetest dining reward to share www.12MonthsofTapas.com Good for You + Community Too!Are you a foodie...love to party for good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes, before December 1st, 2024. And enter drawing to win a sweet foodie trip for two; 5 Days to Party at The Sweetest 2025 Wine & Food Festival in Paradise Island, The Bahamas www.5DaystoParty.com Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good appreciates referrals to companies hiring professional staff by rewarding the sweetest foodie treats; savings for the food you love most in your hood www.GoodFoodintheHood.com Good for You+Community Too!For the last four years, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs for Exceptionally Talented Kids teaching sweet skills, positive values, and success habits. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Preparing Talented Kids for Tomorrow's Jobs!Recruiting for Good creates unique meaningful fulfilling gigs for exceptionally talented girls who land a spot on our leadership mentoring program; Girls Design Tomorrow. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com