Tapas Tapas Tapas 12 Months of Tapas The Sweetest Spanish Foodie Reward Launches
Tapas Tapas Tapas 12 Months of Tapas. Love to make a positive impact and Spanish Food? Participate in Recruiting for Good causes to earn the sweetest dining reward to share www.12MonthsofTapas.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Are you a foodie...love to party for good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to enter drawing for 5 Days to Party at The Sweetest 2025 Wine & Food Festival in Paradise www.5DaystoParty.com
Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Earn The Sweetest Rewards and Enter Drawing for The Sweetest 2025 Wine & Food Festival in Paradise www.HowtoPartyforGood.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talent and generates proceeds to fund causes. The staffing agency is rewarding referrals with The Sweetest Dining Treat
Recruiting for Good launches Tapas Tapas Tapas; the sweetest dining treat to reward participation in referral program and help fund causes.
R4G will reward 12 Months of Tapas generous gift cards to the Best US Spanish Restaurants (1st starting in LA).
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good, "Participate before December 1st and enter drawing for The Sweetest Trip for two to Party at 2025 Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival!"
About
Tapas Tapas Tapas 12 Months of Tapas. Love to make a positive impact and Spanish Food? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn the sweetest dining reward to share www.12MonthsofTapas.com Good for You + Community Too!
Are you a foodie...love to party for good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes, before December 1st, 2024. And enter drawing to win a sweet foodie trip for two; 5 Days to Party at The Sweetest 2025 Wine & Food Festival in Paradise Island, The Bahamas www.5DaystoParty.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good appreciates referrals to companies hiring professional staff by rewarding the sweetest foodie treats; savings for the food you love most in your hood www.GoodFoodintheHood.com Good for You+Community Too!
For the last four years, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs for Exceptionally Talented Kids teaching sweet skills, positive values, and success habits. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Preparing Talented Kids for Tomorrow's Jobs!
Recruiting for Good creates unique meaningful fulfilling gigs for exceptionally talented girls who land a spot on our leadership mentoring program; Girls Design Tomorrow. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram