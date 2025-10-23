Recruiting for Good Creates Montana Avenue Sweetest Mom Halloween Costume Contest

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring sweetest costume party celebrating moms who dressed up for Halloween to party with kids on Montana Avenue www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made just for You! Are you Kickass Love to Party for Good www.LovetoPartyforGood.Com Is Made Just for You! Mom love to dine with your daughter in LA; and discover the sweetest restaurants together; Love to dine for Good was made for you! www.MomandMeLunch.com Is Made for You! Elevate Your Chocolate experience: Experience Good Karma’s Exquisite Single-Origin Dark Chocolate Barswww.GoodKarmaCacao.com Love to Dine for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program to earn the 3 year dining treat www.LovetoDineforGood.com the Dining Club Made Just for You!

Recruiting for good is celebrating moms who dress up for Halloween and walk with kids on Montana Ave; the sweetest costume wins a beauty foodie shopping day.

Mom love to dress up, celebrate Halloween with the kids, and party for good; we created our sweet costume contest just for you!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™ (Gigs for Girls), three-year-dining treats, and the sweetest parties.Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Sweet Mom Costume Contest on Montana Avenue ; by rewarding the sweetest mom costume with a beauty foodie shopping day on Montana Avenue.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "Mom love to dress up, celebrate Halloween with the kids, and party for good; we created our sweet costume contest just for you!"How do Moms Participate in Costume Contest on Friday October 31st?Mom simply walks in front of Rangoni Firenze Shop 1510 Montana Avenue Between 4pm and 6pm.Mom enjoys adult treats; winner announced at 630pm.Recruiting for Good is rewarding a Beauty Foodie Shopping Day; $100 Gift Card for Bellacures, $100 Gift Card for R+D Kitchen, and winning mom chooses favorite store to shop on Montana Avenue ($100 Gift Card).Carlos Cymerman adds; "We're rewarding mom adult treats; beauty from Kiehl's, Dark Cocoa Chocolate Drink from Karma Chocolate (Drinks Will be Served Inside) Rangoni Firenze Shop 1510 Montana Avenue. We Will Also Have a Professional Photographer(Eleanor Zeri) Taking Photos from 4-6pm. And sweet surprises."AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and Community Too!MomandMeLunch is a unique dining reward created, funded, and rewarded by Recruiting for Good. Moms who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program earn $100 dining gift cards every month for three years to enjoy, share, and discover LA's Best Restaurants with their son or daughter. To learn more visit www.MomandMeLunch.com The Sweetest Time!Love to Dine for Good is a sweet dining reward created, funded, and rewarded by Recruiting for Good to serve both men and women who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program. To participate and earn a three- year-dining treat, first need to attend a brunch on the westside to learn more visit www.LovetodineforGood.com Made Just for You!On October 25th, 2025, Recruiting for Good will sponsor Sweet Women Brunch at Telefèric Barcelona in Brentwood at 1130am for six sweet attendees. Love to learn how Recruiting for Good helps fund and reward dining for good? RSVP to reserve your spot today visit www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made just for You!Are you Vegan? Recruiting for Good will sponsor Sweet Women Brunch at a Plant Based Restaurant on The Westside for six sweet attendees. Love to learn how Recruiting for Good helps fund and reward dining for good. RSVP to reserve your spot today visit www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made just for You! coming soon.Elevate Your Chocolate experience: Experience Good Karma’s Exquisite Single-Origin Dark Chocolate BarsAt Good Karma, we believe in the delicious powers of intention and action – from our ethically sourced beans to the divine tasting notes that transport you to the heart of Madagascar, India, or Colombia. Indulge in the extraordinary as we blend the artistry of single-origin chocolate with a commitment to fostering good karma for you, the farmers we support, and our planet.Ethical Indulgence, rooted in Good Karma: Our journey begins with a pledge to source only the finest cacao beans from the lush landscapes of Madagascar, the spiritual soil of India, and the vibrant fields of Colombia. Each bean tells a story, not just of its origin, but of the ethical practices that cultivate goodness for the planet and the hands that nurture it. With Good Karma, your indulgence is a conscious choice, making every bite a step towards a sweeter world.For over 80 years, Rangoni has been crafting women’s footwear that blends tradition, innovation, and premium quality. Our shoes are designed to celebrate your individuality, offering precision fit, supreme comfort, and exceptional craftsmanship. Whether you prefer the enduring charm of Amalfi by Rangoni or the avant-garde flair of Valentina, you will discover a pair of shoes as iconic as you are. www.rangonistore.com Eleanor Zeri works at Saint John's Cancer Institute in Media, Marketing and Communications. Integrative marketing: her creativity crosses multiple disciplines and practices from copywriting, photography, producing, and creative direction.

