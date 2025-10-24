Attend Sponsored Brunch to Learn How Recruiting for Good Funds Dining for Good

Love to dine for good in LA? First attend a sponsored lunch at Telefèric Barcelona RSVP at www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made just for You! Love to dine for good in LA? First attend a sponsored lunch at Telefèric Barcelona RSVP at www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made just for You! Love to Dine and Party with Your Two Girlfriends at LA's Sweetest late night restaurants www.LAWeOwnTheNight.com Is Made just for You! Love Date Night with Your Plus One Join Club 25 to Enjoy Dining every Month at Top 25 Restaurants on The Westside www.JoinClub25.com Made Just for You! Mom love to dine with your daughter in LA; and discover the sweetest restaurants together; Love to dine for Good was made for you! www.LovetoDineforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring tapas brunch for six attendees at Brentwood Restaurant Teleféric Barcelona: on October 25th, 2025, at 1130am.

Love to enjoy, share, and gift fine dining? Attend the sweetest brunch party to learn how recruiting for good funds and rewards women dining for good!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™ (Gigs for Girls), three-year-dining treats, and the sweetest parties.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "Recruiting for Good is sponsoring a monthly sweet women brunch for six attendees to teach 'how Recruiting works to fund and reward women dining for good!"To attend first brunch at 1130am on October 25th, 2025, at Telefèric Barcelona in Brentwood rsvp with Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to reserve a spot.Who is The Sweet Women Brunch for? Women Who Love Dining (enjoy, share, and gift sweet experiences).1. Girlfriends who love to dine with 2 besties at the sweetest restaurants.2. Girlfriends and wives who love to dine with loved 1 (couple dinners). .Moms who love to dine with daughters ; every month for next 3 years.4.Women who lead women groups; and love to dine together monthly.5. Women who love to gift dining to grandma in LA or anywhere in USA.How to Earn Dining for Good?1. Attend a sponsored brunch in Brentwood; to learn how recruiting for good works to fund and reward dining for good 2. Earn invitation to participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program.3. Successfully participate in referral program.Carlos Cymerman adds; "If you are vegan, we're going to add a plant based sponsored brunch on the westside soon rsvp with Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to join the waitlist!"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and Community Too!

Talented 9 Year old girl 'Inaminute' landed the sweetest dining gig Mom&Me lunch to discover the sweetest restaurants; taste the best dishes and review them!

