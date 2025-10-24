Love to Dine and Party at Ronan Attend The Sweetest Social Hour On Nov 6 at 6pm

Love to dine and Party at Ronan? Attend the sweetest social hour on November 6th at 6pm RSVP at www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made just for You! Love to Dine for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good www.LovetoDineforGood.com Good for You and Community Too! Love to Dine for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program to earn the 3 year dining treat www.LovetoDineforGood.com the Dining Club Made Just for You!

Love to meet like-valued diners in LA, enjoy Ronan's sweet sharing dishes, and party for good? This is made just for You!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™ (Gigs for Girls), three-year-dining treats, and the sweetest parties.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "Recruiting for Good is sponsoring a sweet social dining party . Simply bring a book to exchange with someone else to enjoy sponsored sharing dishes at Ronan Restaurant for one hour!"How to Attend sweet party at Ronan and enjoy delicious sharing dishes?1. RSVP with Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to reserve a spot by November 5th at 5pm.2. Simply, bring a book to exchange with someone else to enjoy sponsored sharing dishes at Ronan Restaurant for one hour.3. Be on time, or you will miss the fun. The social one hour party is for ten attendees.Carlos Cymerman adds; "If you ever thought of publishing a book, attend our sweet party to meet Deb Eckerling 'The Book Proposal Expert;' learn how to get published!"AboutRonan is a family-run restaurant on Melrose Ave that focuses on wood-fired cooking. We serve Neapolitan inspired pizza made from 100% sourdough, as well as seasonal share plates inspired by Los Angeles' abundant produce and various cultural influences. Located at 7315 Melrose Ave. LA, CA 90046. To learn more visit www.ronanla.com Since 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and Community Too!Love to Dine with Favorite Plus One Boyfriend, Girlfriend, Husband, Wife or Lover; every month at your favorite Westside Restaurants. Recruiting for Good is launching The Sweetest Social Dining Club for Couples and Reward in LA www.JoinClub25.com Made Just for You!"Club25 is Created to Serve And Reward The 25 Sweetest & Most Talented Couples in LA...The Sweetest Restaurants! One Deserves The Other...Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program to Earn $150 Gift Cards for Top 25 Westside Restaurants!" First attend a sponsored Brunch in Brentwood to learn how Recruiting for Good Funds and Rewards Dining for Good visit www.WePartyforGood.com to RSVP!Deb Eckerling "The Book Proposal Expert." Love to get published. Hire DEB to get the results you deserve! to learn more visit https://thebookproposalexpert.com/

