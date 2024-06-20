The Implico Communications Academy Kicks Off Season with Howdy Week in Dallas
Implico Communication's CVO, Amy Lichtenwalter, welcomes Implico Academy Fellow, Lucy Rosengren, Designer, to Howdy Week.
The Implico Academy reinforces its commitment to developing the next generation of benefits communication experts through immersive training and activities.
Our goal is to cultivate young talent and equip them with the tools they need to grow, reflecting our dedication to excellence in benefits communications.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Implico Communications Academy proudly launched its annual Season Kickoff, "Howdy Week," bringing together all Fellows and employees for an enriching two-day event in Dallas. The intensive kickoff aimed to immerse new talent in the core principles of benefits communications, offering a unique blend of panel discussions, breakout sessions, interactive workshops, and exciting team-building activities.
During Howdy Week, Fellows participated in foundational knowledge sessions that covered essential topics such as working remotely and setting up for success as recent college graduates. These sessions were designed to equip young professionals with the skills and insights needed to thrive in the dynamic field of benefits communications.
"Investing in young professionals is crucial for the future of benefits communications," said Amy Lichtenwalter, Chief Vision Officer (CVO) of Implico Communications. "Our field is incredibly niche, and it's important to pour our knowledge into the next generation. If we want the talent to be there, we have to bring them along."
The event also featured breakout sessions tailored to specific roles within the company. Designers honed their skills in cover designs and logo creation, while project managers and quality assurance specialists learned to read and write plan design. These sessions were crafted to provide hands-on, practical experience, ensuring that Fellows are well-prepared for their roles.
"At The Implico Academy, we believe in providing real-world experiences that build a strong foundation for a successful career," added Lichtenwalter. "Our goal is to cultivate young talent and equip them with the tools they need to grow, reflecting our dedication to excellence in benefits communications."
Team-building activities were a highlight of Howdy Week, including attending a Texas Rangers game and an outing to Top Golf. All Fellows stayed in a "Real World" type house that encouraged camaraderie and helped Fellows make fast friends quickly.
The Implico Communications Academy, which started three years ago, has grown significantly, as has Implico's commitment to bringing along the next generation of communication experts. The Academy's slogan, "The Implico Communications Academy – Where You Go to Grow," encapsulates our mission to develop and nurture young talent, ensuring the future success of the benefits communications industry.
About Implico Communications
Implico Communications is a market leader in benefits communications, dedicated to delivering top-quality products and services. Our focus on maintaining personal connections and exceeding client expectations sets us apart in the industry.
