ShotDot® to Host Demonstration for Law Enforcement in Ogden, UT

a graph showing the number of rounds time and date stamped withing the hundredth of a second for three separate officers.

ShotDot accurately records the number of rounds fired and the sequence of shots, even when multiple officers are discharging their weapons simultaneously.

Diagram showing the ShotDot logo connected to various groups including officers, investigators, the public, trainers, and armorers, alongside an evidence marker with a bullet casing, highlighting ShotDot as the missing piece for accurate and reliable shot

ShotDot: Bridging the gap for officers, investigators, trainers, and the public by providing precise and reliable shot tracking data.

This will showcase the ShotDot, which fits into the grip cavity of most Glock® pistols, offering accuracy and accountability in law enforcement.

By providing precise shot counting and event timestamping, ShotDot enhances the clarity and transparency that are crucial in high-stress situations.”
Andrew Wood

OGDEN, UT, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShotDot® is pleased to announce a live demonstration of its pioneering shot counting technology, scheduled for July 16th at the Weber County Sports Shooting Complex, located at 2446 Rulon White Blvd. Ogden, UT, from 1:30-4:00 pm. This event will showcase ShotDot’s state-of-the-art device, which seamlessly fits into the grip cavity of most Glock® pistols, offering unprecedented accuracy and accountability in firearms use for law enforcement.

This demonstration is open to law enforcement agencies and officers, providing an opportunity to witness firsthand how ShotDot’s technology can transform accountability and precision in the field. Agencies interested in attending are encouraged to contact us to reserve their spot.

Retired Col. Andrew Wood, Chief Operating Officer of ShotDot, emphasized the significance of this innovation: “This groundbreaking technology is set to revolutionize how accountability and accuracy are maintained during critical Officer Involved Shooting events. By providing precise shot counting and event timestamping, ShotDot enhances the clarity and transparency that are crucial in high-stress situations.”

ShotDot’s technology provides critical insights into officer performance during both high-stress incidents and training exercises, ensuring that critical moments are captured with unmatched precision. The device achieves a shot recording accuracy of 99.9% and timestamps all events to a precision of a hundredth of a second, accurately detecting who fired, when, and in what sequence during incidents involving multiple officers.

About ShotDot
ShotDot develops cutting-edge tactical technology designed to enhance the intelligence of firearms. ShotDot is committed to improving accountability and precision in the field, empowering law enforcement with advanced, critical technology.

Andrew Wood
ShotDot USA Inc
+1 801-392-9010
email us here
ShotDot Full Length Promotional Video

