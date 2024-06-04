Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,809 in the last 365 days.

ShotDot USA News Announcement - Roland VanSkiver

ShotDot

ShotDot fits into the grip cavity of compatible Glock firearms and counts every shot fired.

ShotDot logo

only provides exact data on the number of shots fired but also delivers critical insights into officer performance, training efficacy, and policy effectiveness.

Roland VanSkiver will be spearheading sales of ShotDot into the US Law Enforcement market which will include developing and implementing strategic plans.

I'm delighted to have Roland in the company and looked forward to seeing the impact that his impressive skills and capabilities will have on sales and revenues in the near future.”
— Peter Moran

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShotDot USA Inc, is pleased to announce the appointment of Roland VanSkiver as it’s new Vice President, Sales and Marketing.

Roland, who began his career in the military and then law enforcement, has almost 20 years of experience in selling and marketing new products into Federal and State Agencies.

He was appointed to spearhead sales of our ShotDot product into the US Law Enforcement market which will include developing and implementing strategic plans and sales targets, expanding our customer base, and growing the business.

The CEO of ShotDot USA, Dr Peter Moran, said that he was delighted to have Roland in the company and looked forward to seeing the impact that his impressive skills and capabilities will have on sales and revenues in the near future.

Dominic W. Kelly
ShotDot®
+1 801-392-9010
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

ShotDot Full Length Promotional Video

You just read:

ShotDot USA News Announcement - Roland VanSkiver

Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, Politics, Technology, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more