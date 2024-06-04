ShotDot USA News Announcement - Roland VanSkiver

ShotDot fits into the grip cavity of compatible Glock firearms and counts every shot fired. only provides exact data on the number of shots fired but also delivers critical insights into officer performance, training efficacy, and policy effectiveness.

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShotDot USA Inc, is pleased to announce the appointment of Roland VanSkiver as it’s new Vice President, Sales and Marketing.

Roland, who began his career in the military and then law enforcement, has almost 20 years of experience in selling and marketing new products into Federal and State Agencies.

He was appointed to spearhead sales of our ShotDot product into the US Law Enforcement market which will include developing and implementing strategic plans and sales targets, expanding our customer base, and growing the business.

The CEO of ShotDot USA, Dr Peter Moran, said that he was delighted to have Roland in the company and looked forward to seeing the impact that his impressive skills and capabilities will have on sales and revenues in the near future.

