OGDEN, UT, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShotDot USA Awarded Prestigious Utah State Purchasing Contract for Advanced Firearm Technology

ShotDot USA, an industry provider in advanced shot counting solutions, has been awarded a Utah State purchasing contract. This significant milestone underscores ShotDot’s unwavering commitment to supplying law enforcement with precise, accountable, and secure firearm technology.

"Being awarded this state contract is not just a validation of ShotDot's technology, but also of the increasing necessity for accurate, data-driven solutions in law enforcement," says COL (ret., U.S. Army) Andrew Wood, COO of ShotDot USA. "We are dedicated to providing tools that elevate officer performance, ensure public safety, and strengthen community trust."

This contract will allow agencies statewide to seamlessly equip their Glock pistols with ShotDot technology. Benefits include precise time and date stamping of shots fired, tamper-proof security, and Bluetooth-enabled data reporting. The technology has been proven to enhance operational transparency, facilitate accurate investigative reporting, provide dramatically improved maintenance scheduling and cost, and inform training scenarios.

For purchasing inquiries, visit the State purchasing site at the following link to search for ShotDot: https://statecontracts.utah.gov/Home/Search To learn about upcoming training sessions and live demonstrations, register at https://shotdotusa.com/live-demos/.

About ShotDot

ShotDot, a member of the Kord Group®, is committed to setting the gold standard in law enforcement technology. By providing precise shot counting and secure data management solutions, ShotDot is at the forefront of enhancing officer proficiency, policy effectiveness, and public trust.