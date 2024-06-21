Celebrate Summer in the Nation's Capital at the 32nd Annual Giant BBQ Battle

The 32nd Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle (Giant BBQ Battle), one of the largest weekend festivities in the DMV, returns to historic Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Visitors can enjoy free product & food samples from over 100 brands in multiple pavilions, including the Taste of Giant Sampling Pavilion, the Giant World of Flavors, Alliance Smoke Show, and more, and try micro-brews and wines in the Giant Corks to Caps