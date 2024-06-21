Celebrate Summer in the Nation's Capital at the 32nd Annual Giant BBQ Battle
The 32nd Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle (Giant BBQ Battle), one of the largest weekend festivities in the DMV, returns to historic Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23, 2024.
Now in its 32nd year, the Giant BBQ Battle has earned its reputation as one of the largest and most prestigious barbecue competitions in the United States. This year's event is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever, with an array of activities and attractions for attendees of all ages to enjoy. Attendees can stay cool and refreshed with free chilled water from DC Water and Misting Tents conveniently located throughout the event site. They can also visit the Giant Health and Wellness Tent for complimentary Coppertone sunscreen, ensuring they're covered for a “sun-sational” experience.
Across three entertainment stages, the Pepsi Lay's DC Go-Go Stage, Pepsi Taste More Summer Stage, and Monster Energy 80’s Block Party, there will be live music performances from EU featuring Sugar Bear, White Ford Bronco, The Reagan Years, The Crank Crusaders, Be’la Dona, Chuck Brown Band, and more, covering a variety of genres including Afrobeats, rock, reggae, jazz, and blues. Visitors can also enjoy the thrilling Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, the finals of Art to Go-Go’s Spoken Word to Go-Go contest, and the BBQ competition award ceremonies. Learn from the pros as celebrity chefs demonstrate their culinary skills live on the Giant Fresh Ideas Cooking Demo Stage. From grilling techniques to secret recipes, attendees will have the opportunity to glean insights and tips from the best in the business. Catch a thrill at the Monster Energy 80’s Block Party Stage where exciting BMX and skateboarding freestyle shows will take place throughout the weekend.
Visitors can sit down at a covered dining area and enjoy free product and food samples from more than 100 brands across multiple pavilions, such as the Taste of Giant Sampling Pavilion, Giant World of Flavors, Giant Taste of Summer, Giant Sweets Street, Alliance Smoke Show, and more. Attendees can also indulge in a variety of micro-brews and wines at the shady Giant Corks to Caps Tasting Tent and the Budweiser Beverage Gardens. Additionally, top pitmasters from across the nation will compete for over $45K in cash and prizes in contests like the USO Military Chef Cook-Off sponsored by the National Pork Board, Perdue Sizzlin’ Chicken Contest, Roseda Best Beef Contest, National Pork BBQ Championship, Bachan’s Chef’s Choice BBQ Contest, Impossible Foods BBQ Championship, and more.
"With the Giant BBQ Battle, we're not just celebrating BBQ; we're celebrating community, unity, and inclusiveness," said Felis Andrade, Director of External Communications and Community Relations at Giant Food. "This festival has become a cornerstone of summer in our nation's capital that promises to be an unforgettable celebration of food, music, and community, and we can't wait to share it with everyone."
The Giant BBQ Battle will take place on Saturday, June 22 (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Sunday, June 23, 2023 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) on Historic Pennsylvania Avenue, between 3rd and 7th Street NW, Washington, DC. The full schedule of events and ticket purchase information can be found at BBQDC.com.
About the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle:
The Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle, now in its 32nd year, is America’s premier Food and Music Festival. The Giant BBQ Battle has celebrated food, music, and community in our nation’s capital each summer since 1993, raising millions of dollars for DC community organizations and charities.
About Giant:
Since opening its first location over 88 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies and 28 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the way today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and delivery options available in all its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant Food, visit giantfood.com.
