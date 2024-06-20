Homes 4 the Homeless Raises $33,000 for Trinity School in Bellavista, Colombia, and Launches New Housing Campaign
I am deeply moved by the generosity and commitment shown by everyone who supported the initial fundraiser for the families of Trinity School in Bellavista.”SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homes 4 the Homeless is proud to announce the successful conclusion of a fundraising campaign that raised $33,000 to support Trinity School in Bellavista, Colombia. This significant contribution will directly benefit the education of 272 children from 70 low-income families in the community.
Archie Kao, President of Homes 4 the Homeless, expressed his enthusiasm:
"At Homes 4 the Homeless, our mission is to create lasting solutions to housing insecurity, and we are thrilled to be part of the transformative efforts in Bellavista, Colombia. Our success demonstrated the incredible impact we can achieve together."
Carolina Ravassa, Executive Committee Member and Project Lead, shared her gratitude:
"I am deeply moved by the generosity and commitment shown by everyone who supported the initial fundraiser for the families of Trinity School in Bellavista. I believe in the power of community and collaboration, and I am confident that together we can continue to bring positive change to Bellavista. Thank you for your unwavering support and dedication."
Carolina Ravassa, a celebrated actress known for her roles in Overwatch and Valorant, has a personal connection to Bellavista. She spent her summers teaching at a camp for low-income children in the area. Her passion for education and community development led her to work closely with Trinity School, actively raising funds to support its continued operation.
Phase 2: Expanding Housing with VESSEL Modular Homes
Building on the success of the initial fundraiser, Homes 4 the Homeless is excited to launch Phase 2 of its plans for Bellavista. This new campaign aims to raise funds and awareness to expand housing in the community by procuring VESSEL modular homes from our partners in China. The new E3 modular home from VESSEL is designed to be energy-efficient and eco-friendly, providing a sustainable living solution for couples or single occupants.
A Unique Opportunity to Make a Difference
In a special initiative to amplify our impact, for every additional $33,000 raised to support the Trinity Project, Homes 4 the Homeless will donate a brand-new E3 modular home to the Bellavista community. This ensures that each contribution not only supports education but also provides immediate, tangible housing solutions for those in need.
Carolina Ravassa further commented on this next phase:
"The success of our initial fundraiser has shown us what is possible when we come together as a community. We are now looking forward to the next phase of our project—providing much-needed housing solutions in Bellavista. With your continued support, we can make a real difference."
Homes 4 the Homeless is dedicated to creating innovative housing solutions that are flexible, adaptable, and impactful.
By embracing modular housing, we ensure that resources are deployed where they are most needed, helping to build resilient communities.
Learn More and Get Involved
To learn more about the Colombia Trinity Project, VESSEL Housing, make a donation, or place a pre-order, visit www.homes4thehomeless.org or call us at +1-707-243-8022. Together, we can change lives and build a brighter future for the children and families of Bellavista.
About Homes 4 the Homeless:
Homes 4 the Homeless is a nonprofit organization dedicated to pioneering innovative housing solutions for those facing chronic homelessness. We harness the power of modular building techniques to create safe, dignified homes that change lives. Our commitment extends beyond housing to include critical support services that uplift individuals and families from despair and poverty.
