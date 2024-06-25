Uniblock, Grove, and POKT Network Work Together to Build Web3’s First Full-Stack Development Environment
EINPresswire.com/ -- Uniblock, a Web3 API manager, has partnered with POKT Network, a developer of decentralized RPC infrastructure, through the project’s original Gateway business, Grove. This partnership establishes the first full-stack Web3 environment, combining their technologies to give developers and enterprises the best of all worlds: a stack that is decentralized at the infra layer where is matters most, but that's accessed with the frictionless functionality and performance enhancements of Grove and Uniblock. A whole that is far greater than the sum of its parts.
A Three-Layer Tech Stack for Enhanced Performance
Uniblock will incorporate Grove, a performance layer that builds on top of POKT Network’s decentralized RPC infrastructure. Decentralization at the infra layer enables POKT Network’s high uptime and hyper-scalability to 60+ chains. Grove builds on this, optimizing performance and providing frictionless access.
The integration comprises:
POKT Network (Infra Layer): Provides a decentralized network of about 15,000 nodes in 22 countries, ensuring high uptime and scalability.
Grove (Performance Layer): Enhances service quality by optimizing node selection for speed, throughput and node client diversity.
Uniblock (API Management Layer): A new layer that intelligently routes calls to the most efficient RPC provider, reducing costs and saving time for developers.
With this partnership, Uniblock, Grove and POKT Network are positioned alongside Web2 equivalents like Google Cloud Platform's Apigee, Azure API Manager, and Amazon API Gateway. By integrating these layers, Uniblock, Grove and POKT Network are able to offer developers the fastest, most cost-effective, and best development experience available in the Web3 space. This setup not only simplifies the developer's workflow but also ensures that Web3 technologies can be as robust and reliable as their Web2 counterparts, ultimately making the transition and operation within Web3 environments smoother and all around more intuitive.
Modes of Access for Uniblock Clients
Clients of Uniblock have two primary ways to leverage POKT Network's robust capabilities, each designed to cater to different needs and preferences in accessing blockchain resources:
Auto-routing of RPCs: This mode is engineered to facilitate a seamless transition from Web2 to Web3 environments for developers. It automates the process of selecting the most efficient RPC provider based on the current network conditions and the specific needs of the application. This feature is particularly beneficial for developers who may not have the expertise or desire to manage these decisions manually, ensuring optimal performance without additional overhead.
Choice of RPC Provider: For clients who require more control over their data flows or have specific compliance, privacy, or performance requirements, Uniblock offers the option to manually select their preferred RPC provider, such as Grove. This mode allows developers to tailor the backend services according to their precise specifications, optimizing for factors such as cost, latency, or geographical data residency. By selecting Grove, which operates on top of POKT Network, developers are empowered to build and scale their applications with a higher degree of customization and alignment with their operational strategies.
Supporting New Sectors and Asset Tokenization
This partnership aims to enhance sectors such as DePin and Real World Assets (RWA), capitalizing on the growing interest from enterprises in adopting Web3 technologies, with involvement from major companies like Blackrock and Stripe. POKT Network’s infrastructure protocol, underpinned by a large network of independent nodes, is designed to manage a scalable multi-chain user experience, essential for supporting new industries and the tokenization of real-world assets.
Ongoing Development and Expansion
"Our collaboration with POKT Network and Grove enhances Uniblock’s ability to deliver top-tier Web3 services," mentioned Kevin, CEO of Uniblock. "We are incredibly excited about the enhanced capability to access a broad array of new blockchain chains, which will accelerate the integration of Web3 technologies into mainstream business practices."
"Uniblock's innovative approach, combined with their partnership with POKT and Grove, is driving blockchain adoption into the mainstream. This example of their commitment to making Web3 technologies accessible and efficient is why we're proud to back them," added Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund.
About POKT & Grove
POKT Network is has built the universal RPC Base Layer to underpin the next generation of applications with critical infrastructure that is open, unstoppable, and shared. Decentralization at the infra layer enables unbeatable costs, high uptime, and multi-chain scalability. Grove extends this foundation with its performance layer. Grove leverages POKT Network's approximately 15,000 nodes spread across 22 countries to match user requests with best fit nodes, optimizing for speed and throughput. The permissionless, decentralized nature of POKT embraces node client diversity which enables Grove to onboard a broad selection of blockchains and data services for seamless developer experience.
About Uniblock
Uniblock is a fully automated orchestration layer that seamlessly integrates hundreds of APIs from over 50 partners into a single platform. As the first comprehensive Web3 tech stack mirroring the capabilities of Web2, Uniblock is designed to significantly enhance how developers build and deploy applications. By intelligently routing calls to the most efficient providers, Uniblock not only streamlines development processes but also reduces data costs by an average of 25% monthly. Trusted by more than 1,000 developers, Uniblock connects to over 180 endpoints, offering market-leading features that make it an essential tool for any developer looking to optimize their Web3 projects.
Kevin Callahan
Kevin Callahan
