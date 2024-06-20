Submit Release
MiaRec Conversation Intelligence and Auto QA Platform Now Available in 98 Languages

MiaRec, a leading provider of AI-powered Conversation Intelligence and Auto QA solutions, proudly announces that its platform now supports 98 languages.

— Gennadiy Bezko, CEO at MiaRec.
CAMPBELL, CA, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MiaRec, a leading provider of AI-powered Conversation Intelligence and Auto QA solutions, proudly announces a significant enhancement to its platform with support now extended to 98 languages.

This milestone underscores MiaRec’s commitment to serving a diverse global clientele by enabling comprehensive automation capabilities across multiple linguistic landscapes. Contact centers can rely on MiaRec to score 100% of their calls, knowing that the AI will accurately interpret and contextualize conversations while delivering compliant and valuable analytics in multiple languages.

"We are thrilled to announce that the MiaRec platform now supports 98 languages, reflecting our dedication to meeting the diverse needs of our global customers. This achievement represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide cutting-edge automation and analytics tools for contact centers requiring multiple language support.” Gennadiy Bezko, CEO at MiaRec.

MiaRec specializes in automated quality assurance using Generative AI technology for contact centers, aiming to ensure top-notch customer experiences. This means every call can be automatically analyzed and evaluated, providing comprehensive insights such as analytics, sentiment analysis, topic categorization, and more.

Languages supported on the MiaRec platform now include English, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Chinese, and 93 others.

About MiaRec:
MiaRec offers Automated Quality Management and Conversational Intelligence solutions for contact centers worldwide. Our platform is designed to automate workflows, save costs, boost efficiency, enhance customer experience, grow revenue, and drive digital transformation. With MiaRec, contact centers gain full visibility into their performance and can transform inaccessible call center data into valuable customer insights, all while ensuring compliance.

Founded in 2013, the Silicon Valley-based company serves over 500 healthcare organizations, insurance firms, retail companies, financial services institutions, and other customer-first companies worldwide. Learn more at www.miarec.com.

