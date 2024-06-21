Bayou Technologies Welcomes Wesley Royer as Account Executive
Wesley Royer brings his expertise in IT and cybersecurity to the Bayou Technologies team.
My goal is to deliver a reliable solution that can safeguard any small business, and I’m striving to inform and implement with our clients about cybersecurity.”LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayou Technologies, a managed IT services and cybersecurity provider based in Lake Charles, Louisiana, is pleased to announce the addition of new Account Executive, Wesley Royer, to the team.
— Wesley Royer
Wesley has extensive experience in the MSP industry, having held positions as IT Project Manager, Account Manager, Account Executive, Operations Manager, and Sales Manager. Wesley has also worked as a Business Fiber Solution Executive at AT&T. He is knowledgeable in Business Management, IT consulting, Microsoft 365, Cybersecurity, HIPAA, Firewall Management, Linux, Mac OSX, Unraid, pfSense, Docker, and VoIP system design and deployment. He helps his clients by using software and hardware solutions to make workflow more efficient. He also wants small businesses to be aware of how vital it is to guard against cybersecurity threats. “My goal is to deliver a reliable solution that can safeguard any small business, and I’m striving to inform and implement with our clients about cybersecurity.”
In his other life, Wesley is a professional musician who has toured internationally and across the United States as a keyboard player. He has played with many rock, jazz, reggae, folk, and funk groups, including Flamethrowers, Calcasieu Good Time Family Band, Jay Ecker Quintet, Fresh Coat Jazz, Jairus Daigle, Research Turtles, The Sharp 9s, Matchstick Experiment, Justin Martindale and the Backstabbers, Three Thirty Seven, Panorama Pajamajam Band, Street Side Jazz Band, The Good Samaritans, Inner Gee, Brittany Pfantz, Mickey Smith, and sound engineering for the film Shhh!, all of which can be found on his website at wesleyroyer.com. He is also working on acquiring his Private Pilot’s License.
Bayou Technologies is a leading provider of managed IT services and cybersecurity solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in Southwest Louisiana. Bayou Technologies offers a comprehensive range of services, including network design and installation, cloud computing, data backup and recovery, security assessment and monitoring, VoIP phone systems, web design and hosting, and more. Bayou Technologies is committed to delivering reliable, secure, and cost-effective IT solutions that meet the needs and expectations of its clients. For more information, visit https://bayou.tech or call (337) 214-1172.
###
Victor Wukovits
Bayou Technologies, LLC
+1 337-214-1172
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok