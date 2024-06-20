The capital city sets a target of creating 10,000 digital technology businesses by 2025

VIETNAM, June 20 - HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People's Committee has approved a plan to develop Vietnamese digital technology enterprises in Hà Nội until 2025, with an ambitious target of at least ten thousand technology companies working by next year.

The decision, to grow and promote Vietnamese digital technology enterprises, came with the Prime Minister approving the National Digital Transformation Programme to 2025 and onwards to 2030.

Hà Nội aims to form 10,000 digital technology businesses by 2025 and in tandem, form ten groups of digital technology products as key industrial markers.

In addition, the city wants to incubate ten innovative digital technology start-ups, capable of providing digital technology products and services to the market to serve as the core for a digital government, a digital economy and the digital society.

Hà Nội City will focus on a number of key groups of solutions and tasks.

Specifically, under Directive No 01/CT-TTg the capital city will promote information and communications, expand and promulgate appropriate mechanisms and policies, develop a digital infrastructure, promote scientific and technological research and create a market for digital businesses.

The highlight will be the soon to be launched 'Ha Noi-S' application providing many utilities for people and businesses.

A number of practical applications will come under that system, such as connecting electronic health records. — VNS