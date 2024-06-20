Nearly $2.3 Million in Funding now Provided to Teacher Led Initiatives

CANADA, June 20 - Released on June 20, 2024

Twenty-three teacher-led projects have been approved in the latest round of funding through the Teacher Innovation and Support Fund, totaling $778,053.

This is the fourth round of projects to receive funding in the current school year. In total, almost $2.3 million has been allocated through the Teacher Innovation and Support Fund to Saskatchewan schools to date.

"We continue to see strong interest in the program from Saskatchewan teachers with a range of innovative ideas coming forward, aimed at improving the classroom experience," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "The submissions demonstrate the interest and enthusiasm for this program. We are pleased to provide this funding for additional classroom supports to advance projects which will benefit students and teachers."

The approved projects to be funded in this round include fitness equipment, a recording studio, sensory rooms and a robotics program.

The Teacher Innovation and Support Fund assists in areas such as academics, teacher practice and science and technology. Teachers work with their school administration to apply for up to $75,000 to put toward innovative projects. In January 2024, $410,649 was awarded for the first nine projects, followed by an additional $452,206 in March 2024 for 15 more projects and $647,900 in April 2024 for 17 projects.

Funding for this pilot is part of the $356.6 million for classroom supports, an increase of $45.6 million or 14.7 per cent, over the previous year, as announced in the 2024-25 Provincial Budget.

Learn more about the projects that have been awarded, including this round of projects, at Teacher Innovation and Support Fund | PreK-12 Education, Early Learning and Schools | Government of Saskatchewan.

