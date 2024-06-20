Submit Release
New Music Alert Right Side of Heaven from American Musical Pioneer Marc Moran

Marc Moran

Right Side of Heaven Out Now

Track Title: Right Side of Heaven Genre: Alt Rock / Experimental Pop Launch Date: 3rd May 2024 ISRC Code: QZK6N2450236

MIAMI, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drawing from the vibrant cultural diversity of his Miami roots, Marc Moran crafts musical landscapes that resonate uniquely with each listener. Inspired by the diverse influences of his hometown, Marc seamlessly weaves together elements of hard rock and electronic beats to create an unforgettable auditory journey.

Born and bred in the vibrant city of Miami, Marc Moran's music is a reflection of the melting pot of influences that surround him. From the sultry heat of the Florida sun to the pulsating energy of the city's nightlife, every note is infused with the spirit of his surroundings.

His debut EP, 'Florida Weather', is a testament to Marc's ability to capture the essence of his environment and translate it into captivating melodies. From the anthemic choruses to the introspective lyrics, each track invites listeners to join him on a deeply personal voyage of self-discovery.

As he embarks on his artistic journey, Marc Moran remains committed to authenticity and vulnerability. With his ego taking a backseat, he fearlessly lays bare his flaws and insecurities, inviting listeners to embrace their own imperfections and grow alongside him.

Follow Marc Moran's musical odyssey on Spotify and connect with him on Instagram to stay updated on his latest releases and performances.
Contact Marc Moran at stillkillmusic@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers!

David Wiltsher
Radio Pluggers
+ +44 7552 531612
email us here

Marc Moran - Right Side Of Heaven OFFICIAL VIDEO

