Critical IT equipment provided to Ukrainian war crimes prosecutors

On 18 June, the European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) to Ukraine handed over IT equipment to the Regional Prosecutor’s Offices (RPOs).

The equipment includes laptops with software, power stations, printers, and monitors. It will be delivered to the war crimes prosecution units of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv RPOs and the Interdepartmental Working Group of military experts within the Office of the Prosecutor General.

“This critical equipment is intended to complement the advisory and capacity-building work we are doing together,” said Maura O’Sullivan, Deputy Head of the Mission. “Our common aim is to use a targeted approach to provide support that is focused, coordinated, and sustainable, to ensure the best outcomes. And we will continue this work as long as necessary.”

The General Prosecutor of Ukraine, Andriy Kostin, expressed his gratitude to the Mission for its “enduring and ongoing” support.

