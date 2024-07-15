Speaking at a Summit on Peace in Ukraine in Switzerland today, President of the European Council Charles Michel said that Ukraine should decide when to start peace talks with Russia.

On 15 and 16 June 2024, Switzerland organised a Summit on Peace in Ukraine in Bürgenstock, with the aim of developing a common understanding of a path towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Following up on Ukraine’s request, Switzerland has invited over 160 delegations from around the world to join for the first Summit on Peace in Ukraine.

“Peace requires dialogue. Any future dialogue with Russia must be based on international law and the UN Charter. And it is up to Ukraine to decide when this may be possible,” said Michel.

“This war has one aggressor, Russia, and one victim, the people of Ukraine,” Michel said.

He added that Russia’s threats to use nuclear weapons were “completely unacceptable and irresponsible”.

“Russia’s reckless actions are driving up the risk of a nuclear incident, which would have consequences for the entire world,” Michel said.

Find out more

Press release

Summit on Peace in Ukraine: it’s up to Ukraine to decide when peace talks with Russia may be possible, says Michel

Speaking at a Summit on Peace in Ukraine in Switzerland today, President of the European Council Charles Michel said that Ukraine should decide when to start peace talks with Russia.

On 15 and 16 June 2024, Switzerland organised a Summit on Peace in Ukraine in Bürgenstock, with the aim of developing a common understanding of a path towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Following up on Ukraine’s request, Switzerland has invited over 160 delegations from around the world to join for the first Summit on Peace in Ukraine.

“Peace requires dialogue. Any future dialogue with Russia must be based on international law and the UN Charter. And it is up to Ukraine to decide when this may be possible,” said Michel.

“This war has one aggressor, Russia, and one victim, the people of Ukraine,” Michel said.

He added that Russia’s threats to use nuclear weapons were “completely unacceptable and irresponsible”.

“Russia’s reckless actions are driving up the risk of a nuclear incident, which would have consequences for the entire world,” Michel said.

Find out more

Press release