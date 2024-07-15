EU prolongs restrictive measures against Iran for its military support for Russia’s war against Ukraine

The Council of the European Union today extended until 27 July 2025 the restrictive measures in view of Iran’s military support for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and for armed groups and entities in the Middle East and the Red Sea region. Existing restrictive measures will continue to be reviewed annually.

Currently, the sanctions regime applies to 12 persons and nine entities. Those targeted are subject to an asset freeze, and the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to them or for their benefit is prohibited. Additionally, a travel ban to the EU applies to the natural persons listed.

On 14 May 2024, the European Council broadened the scope of the EU framework for restrictive measures in view of Iran’s military support for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, so as to cover both drones and missiles, as well as the Iranian drone and missile programme’s support for armed groups and entities in the Middle East and the Red Sea region. The Council prohibited the export of further components used in the development and production of UAVs from the EU to Iran.

