Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,160 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine Energy Support Fund facilitates delivery of equipment to Mykolaiv to protect critical infrastructure

As Ukraine prepares for the 2024-2025 winter, the first energy companies in Mykolaiv region have been equipped through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund (UESF) with physical protection for critical infrastructure against shelling. 

The UESF was established by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission, to mitigate the impact of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure. It allows governments, international organisations, and corporate donors to provide financial support to the Ukrainian energy sector. To date, the Fund has reached €500 million in pledges from, inter-alia, the European Union, Germany, Sweden, the United States, Denmark, and Great Britain.

In Mykolaiv, the Fund helped to procure 87 gabions and 1,040 tons of natural sand. This effort ensures the protection of both existing equipment and new acquisitions made within the Fund’s framework amid increasing threats.

Previously, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has supplied Mykolaiv with essential equipment, including five emergency vehicles, excavators, mobile cranes, manipulator cranes, and other necessary machinery, valued at €14 million.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Ukraine Energy Support Fund facilitates delivery of equipment to Mykolaiv to protect critical infrastructure

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more