Victor Giannini Appointed Vita Health Vice President of Enterprise Sales
Facilitating the expansion of access to critical suicide services
Victor brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in developing strategic partnerships with national health plan payers to improve access to mental health services.”NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vita Health, the national leader in the delivery of acute, virtual behavioral health services specializing in suicide, announced today the appointment of Victor Giannini as Vice President of Enterprise Sales. Working to build partnerships with national payors, employee assistance programs, colleges and veteran organizations, Victor will expand access to Vita’s critical suicide service nationwide for those in crisis.
— Tracy Brubaker
Victor comes to Vita from Talkspace, leading providers of online mental health care, where he was responsible for growth and implementation, benefit consulting and representation of Talkspace within the market. Victor was also a key player in the expansion of Talkspace’s Network Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Behavioral Health (BH) partnerships with many national payors such as, Optum, Aetna, Cigna and the Blues. Prior to his time at Talkspace, Victor advanced strategic accounts at managed care organizations including HCSC - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, Montana, Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. He holds a BA in finance from Butler University and an MBA from Purdue Northwest University.
Tracy Brubaker, chief operations officer, Vita Health said: “Victor brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in developing strategic partnerships with national health plan payers to improve access to mental health services. He is an incredible leader, and we are thrilled to have him join our executive team to help expand access to Vita’s services.”
Suicide is one of the leading causes of death for individuals in the USA, with adolescents, students, veterans, and older adults particularly impacted by suicidality. Usual treatment approaches are not only costly but are failing to provide individuals with effective support, with hospitalization resulting in increased rates of suicide following discharge. Vita Health's clinically validated approach, without the need for hospitalization, not only reduces suicide risk and suicide attempts, but facilitates improvement in individuals’ overall quality of life, reducing the cost of suicide both financially and in lives saved.
Victor Giannini said: “By joining Vita Health I will help to improve access to lifesaving suicide care and reduce stigma associated with seeking help. Vita’s approach is saving lives. At this point in my career, I am deeply honored to bring my experience and network to advance the important mission of Vita Health.”
About Vita Health
Founded in 2021, Vita Health is the leading provider of acute, virtual behavioral health services focused on suicide care management. With specialized programs curated for adults, adolescents, college students, and veterans, Vita Health provides timely, acute teletherapy and psychiatry support on a national basis supporting suicidality and associated co-occurring conditions. Their innovative, scientifically validated behavioral pathways, are the only proven, clinically validated solution for suicide risk reduction, lowering the cost of suicide financially, emotionally and in lives saved. Integrated through partnerships with national payers, providers, and employers and universities, Vita Health’s co-founders include leading experts in suicide from several major national universities including Dr. David Rudd (University of Memphis), Dr. Craig Bryan (Ohio State University), Dr. Cheryl King (University of Michigan), Dr. Greg Brown (University of Pennsylvania) and the late Dr. Barbara Stanley (Columbia University). Please visit Vita Health at https://www.vitahealth.care/
For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Lindsay Gill, Punching Nun Group at lindsay@punchingnungroup.com
Lindsay Gill
Punching Nun Group
+1 8023046787
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram