Conor O’Callaghan Has The Most Endorsements In AZ-01 Congressional Race
With over 33 endorsements, Conor O’Callaghan has emerged with the most endorsements and recognitions of any candidate in the AZ-01 Congressional race.
The endorsements we have received are a testament to the appeal of this campaign and our message for change in AZ-01. The leaders of today know I can deliver for tomorrow”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 33 endorsements, Conor O’Callaghan has emerged with the most endorsements and recognitions of any candidate in the AZ-01 Congressional race. A year ago, O’Callaghan was a political newcomer. Now he has the support of some of the most influential leaders in the Democratic grassroots.
— Conor O'Callaghan
“When I launched my campaign, I set out to gain the support of current leaders at the local, county, state, and federal levels, as well as activists and organizations making a difference in our communities today.” said O’Callaghan, “I am proud to say we have achieved that. The endorsements we have received are a testament to the appeal of this campaign and our message for change in AZ-01. The leaders of today know I can deliver for tomorrow,” he added.
Conor O'Callaghan is honored to be endorsed by a diverse group of leaders within the Democratic Party at the local, county, state, and federal levels. Several sitting Members of Congress have endorsed O’Callaghan’s campaign, which also has the support of pro-choice celebrities, activists, and prominent organizations who are highly relevant in their communities. He is the only candidate in the race to be endorsed by both Native American and LGBTQIA+ organizations. The campaign looks forward to announcing more endorsements in the coming weeks.
Full List of Endorsements:
Daniel Goldman - U.S. Congressman
Val Hoyle - U.S. Congresswoman
Brendan Boyle - U.S. Congressman
Max Rose - Former U.S. Congressman
Justin Cooper - Former Senior Advisor to President Clinton
Ben Graff - CAWCD Board Member
Ylenia Aguilar - CAWCD Board Member
Mariana Sandoval - LD23 Arizona State Rep
Roy Tatem Jr. - Former Bernie Sanders Deputy Director
Tony Moya - Fontes for Arizona Latino Outreach Manager
Steven Slugocki - Former MCDP Chair, Fontes for Arizona Senior Advisor
Miguel Medrano - Former Obama State Director
Julie Cieniawski - Scottsdale Unified School District Board Member
Regional Carrillo - Phoenix Elementary Governing School Board Member
Rachel Bitecofer - Political Scientist, Author
Shea Najafi - SUSD Override Co-Chair, Women's Rights Activist
Kerry Baker - PVUSD Governing Board Member
Eric Kurland - Former President Scottsdale Education Association
Marco Lopez - Former Mayor of Nogales, Arizona
Ron Williams - Former Host of "Turning AZ Blue" Podcast
Mark Ashley - Veteran and Democratic Activist
Kate Walsh - Actress, Women's Rights Activist
Laura Benanti - Actress, Women's Rights Activist
Lesley-Ann Brandt - Actress, Women's Rights Activist
Beth Dover - Actress, Women's Rights Activist
Cissy Jones - Actress, Women's Rights Activist
Allie LaForce - Sports Reporter & Host on TNT, Founder of HelpCureHD
Endorsed by The Stonewall Democrats of Arizona
Endorsed by PowerPAC+
Endorsed by Blue America
Endorsed by the Penjamo Yaqui Pueblo Board of Directors
Recognized by Moms Demand Action
Recognized by Vote Common Good
Recognized by American Promise
###
Matt Grodsky
Matters of State Strategies
+1 6024326889
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
O'Callaghan For Congress