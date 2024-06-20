Conor O’Callaghan Has The Most Endorsements In AZ-01 Congressional Race

Conor O'Callaghan, Congressional Candidate & Finance Executive

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over 33 endorsements , Conor O’Callaghan has emerged with the most endorsements and recognitions of any candidate in the AZ-01 Congressional race. A year ago, O’Callaghan was a political newcomer. Now he has the support of some of the most influential leaders in the Democratic grassroots.“When I launched my campaign, I set out to gain the support of current leaders at the local, county, state, and federal levels, as well as activists and organizations making a difference in our communities today.” said O’Callaghan, “I am proud to say we have achieved that. The endorsements we have received are a testament to the appeal of this campaign and our message for change in AZ-01. The leaders of today know I can deliver for tomorrow,” he added. Conor O'Callaghan is honored to be endorsed by a diverse group of leaders within the Democratic Party at the local, county, state, and federal levels. Several sitting Members of Congress have endorsed O’Callaghan’s campaign, which also has the support of pro-choice celebrities, activists, and prominent organizations who are highly relevant in their communities. He is the only candidate in the race to be endorsed by both Native American and LGBTQIA+ organizations. The campaign looks forward to announcing more endorsements in the coming weeks.Full List of Endorsements:Daniel Goldman - U.S. CongressmanVal Hoyle - U.S. CongresswomanBrendan Boyle - U.S. CongressmanMax Rose - Former U.S. CongressmanJustin Cooper - Former Senior Advisor to President ClintonBen Graff - CAWCD Board MemberYlenia Aguilar - CAWCD Board MemberMariana Sandoval - LD23 Arizona State RepRoy Tatem Jr. - Former Bernie Sanders Deputy DirectorTony Moya - Fontes for Arizona Latino Outreach ManagerSteven Slugocki - Former MCDP Chair, Fontes for Arizona Senior AdvisorMiguel Medrano - Former Obama State DirectorJulie Cieniawski - Scottsdale Unified School District Board MemberRegional Carrillo - Phoenix Elementary Governing School Board MemberRachel Bitecofer - Political Scientist, AuthorShea Najafi - SUSD Override Co-Chair, Women's Rights ActivistKerry Baker - PVUSD Governing Board MemberEric Kurland - Former President Scottsdale Education AssociationMarco Lopez - Former Mayor of Nogales, ArizonaRon Williams - Former Host of "Turning AZ Blue" PodcastMark Ashley - Veteran and Democratic ActivistKate Walsh - Actress, Women's Rights ActivistLaura Benanti - Actress, Women's Rights ActivistLesley-Ann Brandt - Actress, Women's Rights ActivistBeth Dover - Actress, Women's Rights ActivistCissy Jones - Actress, Women's Rights ActivistAllie LaForce - Sports Reporter & Host on TNT, Founder of HelpCureHDEndorsed by The Stonewall Democrats of ArizonaEndorsed by PowerPAC+Endorsed by Blue AmericaEndorsed by the Penjamo Yaqui Pueblo Board of DirectorsRecognized by Moms Demand ActionRecognized by Vote Common GoodRecognized by American Promise###

