Shane Reeves & Cannon Loughry of TwelveStone Health Partners to Speak at NICA Annual Conference
At the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 21st and 22nd
In order to scale, manage profitability and deliver an excellent patient experience, providers will need to leverage innovative technology.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TwelveStone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication services, announced today that chief executive officer, Shane Reeves and chief operating officer, Cannon Loughry will be leading the keynote session at the 2024 Annual Conference of the National Infusion Center Association (NICA) to be held June 21 and June 22 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The session entitled, “The Future of Infusion: AI, Technology, and Trends” will explore the convergence of infusion therapy, advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), and evolving market dynamics to uncover new opportunities and challenges. The panel, which will also include Ashley Joseph, senior vice president of client services, Infusion Centers at LeanTaaS, Inc. will discuss how AI-driven predictive analytics and related technologies are revolutionizing the infusion therapy industry, empowering healthcare providers and payers with real-time data and insights to promote seamless care coordination. They will consider how the regulatory landscape is shaping the adoption and use of these new technologies and address potential concerns about the limitations or risks associated with these innovations.
“I am honored to have this opportunity to share information with industry leaders around important topics like AI and the impact of technology in the infusions services market. In order to scale, manage profitability and deliver an excellent patient experience providers will need to leverage innovative technology,” said Shane Reeves, chief executive officer, TwelveStone Health Partners.
About TwelveStone Health Partners
TwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. Founded in 2016 TwelveStone is the third iteration of pharmacy organizations founded by Shane Reeves and the Reeves family. Today TwelveStone is rapidly expanding across the Southeast anchored by spa-like infusion centers conveniently located in suburban communities supported by additional services including package medications, home infusion, enteral and injections. TwelveStone is dedicated to providing the highest level of care to those with chronic, complex conditions in the environment that is most convenient for both the patient and their loved ones. For more information, visit www.12stonehealth.com/
