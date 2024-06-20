Lozano Insurance Adjusters Announces Appointment of New CEO Fraser Hudson

Lozano Insurance Adjusters proudly announces the appointment of Fraser Hudson as Chief Executive Officer.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lozano Insurance Adjusters, a premier provider of comprehensive insurance adjusting services, proudly announces the appointment of Fraser Hudson as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding the retiring President Lisette Lozano. This strategic leadership transition marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to innovation and growth.

Fraser Hudson brings a wealth of experience to Lozano, including 22 years of exemplary leadership. His distinguished career culminated in commanding the nuclear submarine USS MISSOURI (SSN 780). Hudson's extensive background in strategic planning, operational efficiency, and client relations, honed through his recent role as Director of Catastrophe Operations at Frontline Insurance, uniquely positions him to lead Lozano into its next chapter.

"We are pleased to welcome Fraser Hudson to the Lozano Team," said Brian Katz, Chairman of the Board. "Fraser's exceptional leadership and profound industry expertise make him the ideal candidate to propel our company's vision forward. His military background and extensive claims management experience will significantly benefit the Florida claims landscape."

In addition to Fraser's appointment, we are proud to announce the promotion of Sean O'Malley to President of Lozano Insurance Adjusters. Sean, previously our VP of Operations, has been a cornerstone of our success, demonstrating outstanding leadership and dedication. His vast knowledge and experience will be instrumental as we navigate this transition.

Mr. Katz also expressed gratitude to the retiring President, Lisette Lozano, stating, "We are immensely grateful for Lisette's decades of dedicated service and leadership. She has been instrumental in building the strong foundation upon which Lozano stands today."

"I am honored to join Lozano and to have the opportunity to lead such a talented team," said Mr. Hudson. “Together, we will strive to deliver unparalleled service to our clients and drive sustainable growth for our firm, building on the strong foundation that has been established."

For over twenty years, Lozano has been a trusted name in the insurance adjusting industry, serving Florida's largest carriers and building a team of highly experienced adjusters. The firm consistently ranks in the top 5 for handling Citizens claims and has adjusted over 250,000 claims in its history. Currently, Lozano boasts a team of over 1,000 adjusters, expertly trained for both daily and catastrophe claims adjusting response.

About Lozano Insurance Adjusters

Lozano Insurance Adjusters, Inc (LIA) is a multiline adjusting firm dedicated to providing unsurpassed services at competitive rates. The company’s principals and qualified staff offer extensive industry knowledge in all claims management, adjusting, staffing, appraisal, and mediation. LIA provides expert catastrophe management services with a ready roster of experienced adjusters for response to all types of catastrophes and daily claims. Services are tailored to client requirements, including both field and desk adjusting. Contact LIA for your catastrophe adjusting needs and to prioritize response when you need us the most.

Lozano continues to uphold its reputation for integrity, quality, and superior customer service in Florida's insurance adjusting industry and continues to serve clients throughout the Southeast.

For more information, please contact:

Lozano Insurance Adjusters

9550 Regency Square Blvd Ste 807

Jacksonville, FL 32225

(904) 620-0019