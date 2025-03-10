Bromley Companies Founder Bill Haines Inducted into NAIOP Tampa Bay Hall of Fame

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bromley Companies proudly announces the induction of its founder and visionary leader, Bill Haines, into the NAIOP Tampa Bay Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor recognizes his outstanding contributions to commercial real estate and his transformative impact on the Tampa Bay region.

With a career spanning over five decades, Bill Haines has been a driving force in shaping urban landscapes and fostering economic growth. His vision brought Midtown Tampa to life—a 23-acre, $1 billion mixed-use destination featuring Class A office space, premier retail, top-tier dining, and vibrant public spaces. A model of placemaking, Midtown is where Tampa comes to live, work, and play.

Positioned between Tampa’s Westshore and Downtown districts, its walkable campus attracts top businesses and talent while serving as a central hub that draws residents and visitors from across the region. Midtown Tampa currently boasts over 1,800,000 square feet of occupied space, with Midtown East, the tallest building in the Westshore district, welcoming TECO and other prominent tenants this spring.

“Midtown Tampa’s success is the result of decades of strategic planning, perseverance, and collaboration with Tampa’s leadership,” said Bill Haines. “Having been part of Tampa Bay’s commercial real estate industry for over 35 years, I’ve witnessed the city’s incredible evolution firsthand. I’m honored to be recognized in the Hall of Fame and proud to have contributed to Tampa’s transformation.”

Haines’ journey in Tampa real estate began in the 1990s when he acquired Suncoast Pallets, establishing the Bromley identity in the region. Under his leadership, the company grew from $1.8 million to $75 million in revenue before its sale in 2000. This success allowed him to pivot into commercial real estate, strategically acquiring properties that would later form the foundation of Midtown Tampa.

As both a business leader and a longtime homeowner, Bill Haines’ deep roots in Tampa have given him a firsthand perspective on the city’s remarkable growth. Beyond his business endeavors, Haines remains committed to education and community involvement, serving on the boards of institutions such as Ithaca College and Barnes & Noble College Bookstores, Inc.

Under Haines’ leadership, Bromley Companies has developed and acquired over 3 million square feet of retail, residential, and commercial real estate nationwide. His projects have earned numerous development and architectural awards, reinforcing his reputation as a forward-thinking real estate investor and operator.

ABOUT BROMLEY COMPANIES

Since its founding in 1972, The Bromley Companies has built a diversified portfolio of real estate across the country, including office, student housing, retail, and industrial assets. Bromley has developed and owned over 5 million square feet of real estate since inception. With a sharp focus on developing compelling tenant spaces and highly personalized service, Bromley continues to create innovative, vibrant, sustainable places that connect lives and enrich communities. Relying on an experienced in-house team of financial, construction, leasing and management professionals, the company employs an intensive, hands-on approach to successfully reposition and develop real estate. Throughout the years, Bromley’s development and investment teams have generated consistently superior returns for financial partners and long-term value to the communities in which we operate. Bromley is headquartered in New York City with offices in Illinois and Florida. For more information, visit https://www.bromco.com/.

ABOUT MIDTOWN TAMPA

Midtown Tampa will deliver 1.8 million square feet of retail, residential and Class A office space in the first phase, plus entertainment and hospitality to the surrounding neighborhood and the Tampa Bay region. Bromley Companies worked with co-developers Highwoods Properties on the Midtown West office building, Concord Hospitality on Marriott’s dual-branded Aloft and Element Hotel and Crescent Communities NOVEL Midtown, luxury apartment homes overlooking Midtown Commons. In partnership with CASTO Southeast Realty, LLC, and Jeffrey R. Anderson Real Estate, announcements include more than two dozen retail and dining establishments, listed at https://midtowntampa.com/retail-dining/. For more information about Midtown Tampa, visit www.midtowntampa.com.

