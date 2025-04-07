Smith & Associates Real Estate Welcomes Top-Producing Realtor Becky McConnell to St. Petersburg Office

Becky McConnell

We are proud to announce the addition of Becky McConnell, a top-performing Realtor® with more than 15 years of experience, to our St. Petersburg office.

ST. PETERSBURG , FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smith & Associates Real Estate is proud to announce the addition of Becky McConnell, a top-performing Realtor® with more than 15 years of experience, to its St. Petersburg office. A St. Pete native and trusted name in Tampa Bay real estate, Becky brings deep market knowledge, a five-star service philosophy, and a track record of excellence to the region’s leading independent brokerage.

Over the course of her career, Becky has closed more than 750 transactions totaling over $326 million in sales volume, with an average sale price of $765,000. Her results consistently place her in the top 1% of agents in Pinellas County.

“Becky’s stellar reputation, proven success, and full-service approach make her an incredible asset to our team,” said Eddie Ferrell, Vice President at Smith & Associates Real Estate. “She truly embodies our standard of excellence and the high level of professionalism our clients expect.”

Known for her strong communication and negotiation skills, Becky guides clients through a wide range of real estate needs—from luxury homes and downtown condos to first-time purchases, move-up homes, and investment properties. Her motto, "We sell everything," reflects her versatility and dedication to serving buyers and sellers at every price point with the same level of care and commitment.

“I will accept nothing less than a five-star experience for my clients,” said McConnell. “Whether it's a $300,000 home or a $3 million estate, everyone I work with receives the same exceptional service. I’m excited to continue that tradition with the support of Smith & Associates’ unmatched reputation and resources.”

Becky’s addition to the Smith & Associates Real Estate team reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to attracting the most successful and respected agents in the Tampa Bay area.

About Smith & Associates Real Estate

Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent and locally owned real estate brokerage, known for its commitment to exceptional service and superior market knowledge. Deeply embedded in the community and comprised of five strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, Smith & Associates Real Estate is the number one brokerage for luxury properties and new condominium developments. For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit smithandassociates.com.

