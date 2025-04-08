Bromley Companies Promotes Kamila Ditta to Senior Portfolio Controller

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bromley Companies is proud to announce the promotion of Kamila Ditta to Senior Portfolio Controller, effective immediately.

“Kamila has proven time and again that she is a strategic asset to our organization,” said Nicholas Haines, CEO, The Bromley Companies. “Her deep commitment, analytical skillset, and leadership across multiple complex initiatives—including Midtown Tampa and 122 Fifth Avenue—have helped us move some of our most ambitious projects forward.”

Kamila joined Bromley Companies six years ago and has consistently taken on increasingly complex assignments across the company’s diverse portfolio. She is known for her thoughtful approach, attention to detail, and ability to prioritize value creation in every project she touches.

In her new role, Kamila will continue her current responsibilities while taking on a leadership role overseeing the Accounting and Finance team at Bromley. Her promotion reflects the company’s confidence in her abilities to help shape the next chapter of growth and innovation.

“I’m incredibly honored to take on this new role,” said Kamila Ditta. “The Bromley Companies has given me the opportunity to grow alongside some of the industry’s most exciting projects, and I’m thrilled to continue contributing to our team’s success in an expanded capacity.”

Kamila earned her Bachelor of Science from Baruch College’s Zicklin School of Business in New York City. Her career in real estate began with a short-term internship at a boutique real estate firm, which evolved into a three-year position and sparked her passion for the industry.

Please join us in congratulating Kamila on her well-deserved promotion and celebrating her continued contributions to The Bromley Companies.

ABOUT BROMLEY COMPANIES

Since its founding in 1972, The Bromley Companies has built a diversified portfolio of real estate across the country, including office, student housing, retail, and industrial assets. Bromley has developed and owned over 5 million square feet of real estate since its inception. With a sharp focus on developing compelling tenant spaces and highly personalized service, Bromley continues to create innovative, vibrant, sustainable places that connect lives and enrich communities. Relying on an experienced in-house team of financial, construction, leasing, and management professionals, the company employs an intensive, hands-on approach to successfully reposition and develop real estate. Throughout the years, Bromley’s development and investment teams have generated consistently superior returns for financial partners and long-term value to the communities in which we operate. Bromley is headquartered in New York City with offices in Illinois and Florida. For more information, visit https://www.bromco.com/.

ABOUT MIDTOWN TAMPA

On 23 acres, the massive, $1 billion, award-winning Midtown Tampa is the first mixed-use community of its kind in Tampa, and the catalyst for an entirely new district connecting Westshore and Downtown. Midtown Tampa will deliver 1.8 million square feet of retail, residential, and Class A office space in the first phase, plus entertainment and hospitality to the surrounding neighborhood and the Tampa Bay region. Bromley Companies worked with co-developers Highwoods Properties on the Midtown West office building, Concord Hospitality on Marriott’s dual-branded Aloft and Element Hotel, and Crescent Communities NOVEL Midtown, luxury apartment homes overlooking Midtown Commons. In partnership with CASTO Southeast Realty, LLC, and Jeffrey R. Anderson Real Estate, announcements include more than two dozen retail and dining establishments, listed at midtowntampa.com/retail-dining. For more information about Midtown Tampa, visit midtowntampa.com.

About 122 Fifth Avenue

122 Fifth Avenue is a fully reimagined historic landmark in Manhattan’s Union Square, originally built in 1899 and redeveloped by The Bromley Companies. The $100 million transformation blends Neo-Renaissance architecture with modern design, offering 300,000 square feet of mixed-use space, including high-performance office floors, 18,000 square feet of retail, and nearly 15,000 square feet of rooftop terraces.

Certified LEED Gold and designed for Fitwel certification, the building features advanced technologies like Nantum AI, a wellness-focused amenity package, and a seamless integration of old and new. 122 Fifth sets a new standard for workplace experience in downtown Manhattan. Learn more at 122fifthave.com.



