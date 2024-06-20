Congratulations to the Green Team from the NTI Team

Celtic Banners at the TD. Garden during the 2024 NBA Finals. Photo credit C. McCann NTI is a nonprofit disability organization. NTI has been a pioneer in the work-from-home movement since 1995 and the first organization to run a virtual call center for the US government with the IRS. To this day, NTI continues to specialize in work-at-ho

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NTI is a Boston-based 501 (c ) (3) nonprofit disability organization whose home office is located steps away from the TD Garden where the Celtic play.

As neighbors, we follow the example of the Boston Celtics using teamwork and excellence to help Americans with disabilities meet the challenges they face every day to find jobs. We can't wait to see the Duck Boats and to fly another championship banner in the neighborhood.

“I have been watching the Celtics since I was a kid growing up in Arlington. I can’t wait to see that 18th banner hanging from the Garden rafters this fall.” said NTI COO, Alan W. Hubbard.

NTI has been a pioneer in the work-from-home movement since 1995 and the first organization to run a virtual call center for the US government with the IRS. To this day, NTI continues to specialize in work-at-home jobs for individuals with disabilities. Recently, NTI has expanded to also assist family caretakers find work-at-home employment.

In collaboration with a diverse array of employers, NTI has established itself as a bridge between qualified individuals with disabilities and prominent organizations seeking a skilled remote workforce. NTI helps these companies meet their business needs by providing contact center management and staffing services. By forging these partnerships, NTI not only opens opportunities for job seekers but also helps companies tap into a rich pool of talent that might otherwise be overlooked. This mutual relationship between NTI and its partner employers is a testament to the organization's commitment to fostering inclusivity in the workplace.

You can register at www.nticentral.org to receive free training and job placement services.