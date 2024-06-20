Tunnel To Towers NYRE & Construction Services Hosts 4th Annual Cocktail Event October 17, 6-9 PM at Redeye Grill
Official T2T group hosts fundraising event with new sponsorship opportunities
Since its inception, Tunnel To Towers has raised over $500 million in support of our nation’s greatest heroes and their families, and we are proud to be part of this admirable organization,”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NYRE & Construction Services -- an official group affiliated with Tunnel To Towers -- is hosting its 4th Annual Cocktail Event on Thursday, October 17 from 6-9 PM at Redeye Grill, 890 Seventh Avenue, between 56th and 57th Streets. Tunnel To Towers is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization honoring America’s heroes by providing monetary and educational resources for first responders, veterans, and their families, including Smart Homes, Mortgage Free Homes, and Homeless Veteran Villages.
— James Pirot, Managing Principal, Cresa
The 2024 honoree is Patrick J. Dolan, RPA, Senior Property Manager at The Durst Organization, Head of Operations at One World Trade Center, and the current Chair of BOMA New York.
The NYRE & Construction Services group was launched in 2020 by Cresa Principals James Pirot, Peter Sabesan, and Ron Zeccardi. The core team includes professionals from the real estate and construction industries, as well as prominent property owners, real estate developers, brokers, architects, engineers, marketing, and others in the field.
“Since its inception, Tunnel To Towers has raised over $500 million in support of our nation’s greatest heroes and their families, and we are proud to be part of this admirable organization,” said Pirot. “This community of real estate professionals in the New York Metro is committed to using its considerable resources to raise always-needed funds for those who have diligently served our country and city to keep us safe.”
Added Zeccardi, “Tunnel To Towers has made a difference for hundreds, if not thousands of active first responders, veterans, and their families for more than two decades. We are pleased to be an official resource for the organization and welcome this year’s honoree and long-time friend, Patrick Dolan, to the cause!”
Individual tickets are available for $350 per person. This year, a new group of sponsorship packages are being introduced and include:
• Gold Star Family Sponsor, $10,000
• Fallen First Responder Sponsor, $7,500
• Smart Home Sponsor, $5,000
• Homeless Veterans Sponsor, $2,000
• Firefighter Sponsor, $911
The three-hour event includes multiple buffet options, open bar, and other refreshments. In addition, there will be moving presentations from Tunnel To Towers’ senior leadership, as well as local celebrities, and live entertainment.
More information and registration to the event are available at https://nyrecocktailevent.t2t.org/
In addition to Pirot, Sabesan and Zeccardi, the host group includes Linda Alexander, Alexander Marketing; Al Amore, Cushman & Wakefield; Alexander Constantin, Heritage Realty; Sarah D’Annibale, Brix Funding; Rob DiMarco, C&C Technology Group; Brian Earley, Metropolis Group; Emir Hot, Matrix Technology Group; Michele Kaufman, Logical Buildings; Tom Krol, M&S Mechanical; Craig Levine, HITT Contracting; Jennifer Meilan, 71 Visuals; Eli Nichtberger, JLM Decorating; Thomas Pagliaro, Jr., Robert B. Samuels; Joseph Pollaci, Nucor Construction; Shannon Reardon, Brookfield Properties; Nancy Repetto, Ponte Project Management; Scott Smith, Lawrence Environmental; Marc Spector, Spector Group; Barry Sunshine, Armanino Group; Eric Toth, Sher Del Transfer.
# # #
About Tunnel To Towers
The Tunnel To Towers Foundation was founded by Frank Siller in honor of his brother, Stephen Siller, a firefighter in Brooklyn Squad 1 who perished during the collapse of the World Trade Centers after the attack on September 11, 2001. Since its inception in 2002, the Tunnel To Towers Foundation has committed more than $250 million to programs helping the families of fallen and injured first responders and veterans.
Linda Alexander
Alexander Marketing Corp.
+1 917-881-5360
linda@alexandermktg.com