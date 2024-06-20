DAQ to Hold Public Hearing on Moriah Energy Center Draft Air Permit

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is accepting public comment and will hold a public hearing on a draft air quality permit for Moriah Energy Center, a planned liquid natural gas storage facility in Person County owned and operated by Dominion Energy North Carolina.

The in-person public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1. Public comments will be accepted until Aug. 2.

Public Hearing on Moriah Energy Center Draft Air Quality Permit

Date and Time: Aug. 1, 2024, at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Location: Vance-Granville Community College, Civic Center Auditorium

Address: 200 Community College Rd, Henderson, NC 27536

Dominion Energy proposes to liquefy natural gas during periods of excess capacity at Moriah Energy Center and convert it back to natural gas during high demand periods. The facility is planned to be constructed in two phases.

The liquefaction system would separate heavy hydrocarbons from the natural gas stream before storage. The heavy hydrocarbon stream would either be routed back to the natural gas pipeline or flared. The majority of emissions at the facility would come from combustion sources including heaters, generators and flares. The facility would also allow tanker truck loading and unloading of liquid natural gas, although the applicant indicates this would not be the primary method of transporting the natural gas.

Operation of the facility is expected to emit air pollution at levels below major source thresholds. Dominion Energy has applied for a synthetic minor air quality permit, which includes federally enforceable limits to keep its emissions below those thresholds.

Air dispersion modeling reviewed by DAQ demonstrated that the facility’s emissions of toxic air pollutants are expected to comply with applicable standards and will not cause an exceedance of any acceptable ambient level. The facility would be subject to recordkeeping and reporting requirements and regular inspections.

Copies of the public notice, draft permit, draft permit review, permit application, a one-page project fact sheet, and answers to frequently asked questions are available online.

The public is invited to attend the upcoming hearing and provide comments on the proposed action. Sign-up will be available upon arrival. Oral comments at the hearing should be limited to three minutes or less. Written comments may also be submitted during the hearing.

Comments on the project can also be submitted by email to DAQ.publiccomments@deq.nc.gov with the subject line “Moriah-Energy.23A” or by leaving a voicemail at 919-707-8726. Comments can also be mailed to:

NCDEQ Division of Air Quality

1628 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1628

The public comment period ends at 5 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2024. DAQ will consider all public comments before making a final decision on the proposed permit.

If you need this information in Spanish or another language, please call 919-707-8446 or send an email to Shawn.Taylor@deq.nc.gov.