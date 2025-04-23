Awards presented for outstanding source water protection efforts

The North Carolina Source Water Collaborative, a statewide drinking water protection group, announced the winners of the Source Water Protection Awards during the Water Resources Research Institute’s annual conference, held last month.

The annual awards program recognizes individuals and organizations that protect sources of public drinking water. Any individual, group, organization or agency that engages in activities to protect drinking water at its source is eligible for an award.

Source Water Protection Awards were presented in the following categories:

Education and Leadership Award: Cape Fear River Watch for their PFAS Advocacy and Litter Clean-Up Efforts

Education Award: Jessica Janc for her efforts as the High Country Program Director with Collaborative Educational Programs

The Department of Environmental Quality provides leadership for the N.C. Source Water Collaborative, which is a partnership of volunteers from non-profit organizations, universities, state, local and federal agencies, professional associations, and regional councils of government.

The group develops and supports strategies that preserve lakes, streams, rivers, and aquifers used for drinking water, as well as land that protects and recharges these sources of water.

To learn more about the Source Water Collaborative, visit http://ncswc.org/.