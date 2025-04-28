North Carolina Oil and Gas Commission to meet May 6

The North Carolina Oil and Gas Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Raleigh.

Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.

An agenda and supporting documents will be posted on the Commission website prior to the meeting.

Oil and Gas Commission Meeting:

When: 9 a.m. EST, Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604

WebEx Meeting Link Meeting ID: 2427 630 1718 Passcode: OGC_May2025

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll Meeting ID: 2427 630 1718 Passcode: 64206293



To learn more about the Commission and to view the agenda and related documents, visit: N.C. Oil and Gas Commission | NC DEQ.

The Oil and Gas Commission is responsible for adopting rules on oil and gas exploration in North Carolina. The Commission also has the authority to regulate the spacing of wells for oil and gas exploration, as well as establish areas where oil and gas drilling can occur and limit the production of oil and gas exploration.