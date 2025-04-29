N.C. Coastal Management to conduct training for local permit officers

NCDEQ’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) will conduct a spring training workshop May 6-7 in Swansboro for local permit officers in the central and southern regions of their 20 coastal counties service area.

Cooperative state and local government programs are an important component of the Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA). Locally adopted Implementation and Enforcement Plans allow local governments to process CAMA minor permits in-house, giving them an active role in the management of the coastal resources within their jurisdictions, as well as providing an additional public service to residents.

“These training sessions are not just about learning, but also helps DCM staff build stronger, more collaborative relationships with local governments by making sure goals, expectations and workflows align for the long-term success of coastal management,” said Tancred Miller, division director, Division of Coastal Management.

Participants will learn about:

CAMA rule updates

Policy updates and permit processing

Legal Updates, Adjacent riparian property owners notifications

Planning and CAMA Major Permit Section updates

DCM’s updated map viewer

Section 404 Wetlands

Compliance and enforcement

Field work on identifying coastal wetlands/Section 404 Wetlands, normal high water (NHW) boundary, first line of stable natural vegetation and dune system

Learn more about the types of permits issued by the Division of Coastal Management online.