N.C. Coastal Management to conduct training for local permit officers
NCDEQ’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) will conduct a spring training workshop May 6-7 in Swansboro for local permit officers in the central and southern regions of their 20 coastal counties service area.
Cooperative state and local government programs are an important component of the Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA). Locally adopted Implementation and Enforcement Plans allow local governments to process CAMA minor permits in-house, giving them an active role in the management of the coastal resources within their jurisdictions, as well as providing an additional public service to residents.
“These training sessions are not just about learning, but also helps DCM staff build stronger, more collaborative relationships with local governments by making sure goals, expectations and workflows align for the long-term success of coastal management,” said Tancred Miller, division director, Division of Coastal Management.
Participants will learn about:
- CAMA rule updates
- Policy updates and permit processing
- Legal Updates, Adjacent riparian property owners notifications
- Planning and CAMA Major Permit Section updates
- DCM’s updated map viewer
- Section 404 Wetlands
- Compliance and enforcement
- Field work on identifying coastal wetlands/Section 404 Wetlands, normal high water (NHW) boundary, first line of stable natural vegetation and dune system
Learn more about the types of permits issued by the Division of Coastal Management online.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.