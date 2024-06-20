PROSCIUTTO SAN DANIELE GROWS EXPORT BY 11% IN US MARKET
EINPresswire.com/ -- Prosciutto di San Daniele Consortium announces trade numbers in the U.S.
Sales in this market grew by 11 percent in one year, from 2022 to 2023, reaching 626 thousand kilograms exported overseas.
Quite a satisfaction for the sweetest and tastiest pink slice known, produced exclusively in the factories established within the borders of the municipality of San Daniele del Friuli, exactly in the geographical center of Friuli Venezia Giulia. Among morainic hills that allow air currents and a special, unparalleled microclimate, the only one that can guarantee perfect curing of the thighs, dedicated to San Daniele.
'In the U.S., Prosciutto di San Daniele knows no boundaries, because it is now sold in more than 60 countries around the world, throughout Europe, all the way to the U.S., Canada and Australia, and the distribution channels are the most diverse. 'By exports, the United States is the second largest market, after France,' says Mario Cichetti, director of the Prosciutto di San Daniele Consortium.
Playing an important role in this strengthening of San Daniele's presence abroad is the Prosciutto di San Daniele Consortium, established in 1961 by a group of citizens from the hill town and now a private entity that brings together all the31 producers of Prosciutto di San Daniele DOP present within the municipality. The Consortium carries out supervisory work as the body that protects the protected designation of origin and has among its primary objectives the enhancement and promotion of the product.Through this activity, the Consortium makes clear and transparent the distinctive qualities and characteristics of Prosciutto di San Daniele, as well as giving evidence of the entire supply chain and production process of the ham. The Consortium draws up the Production Regulations, a document that holds a set of rules that the entire San Daniele production chain is strictly required to comply with.
https://www.prosciuttosandaniele.it
francesca schenetti
Sales in this market grew by 11 percent in one year, from 2022 to 2023, reaching 626 thousand kilograms exported overseas.
Quite a satisfaction for the sweetest and tastiest pink slice known, produced exclusively in the factories established within the borders of the municipality of San Daniele del Friuli, exactly in the geographical center of Friuli Venezia Giulia. Among morainic hills that allow air currents and a special, unparalleled microclimate, the only one that can guarantee perfect curing of the thighs, dedicated to San Daniele.
'In the U.S., Prosciutto di San Daniele knows no boundaries, because it is now sold in more than 60 countries around the world, throughout Europe, all the way to the U.S., Canada and Australia, and the distribution channels are the most diverse. 'By exports, the United States is the second largest market, after France,' says Mario Cichetti, director of the Prosciutto di San Daniele Consortium.
Playing an important role in this strengthening of San Daniele's presence abroad is the Prosciutto di San Daniele Consortium, established in 1961 by a group of citizens from the hill town and now a private entity that brings together all the31 producers of Prosciutto di San Daniele DOP present within the municipality. The Consortium carries out supervisory work as the body that protects the protected designation of origin and has among its primary objectives the enhancement and promotion of the product.Through this activity, the Consortium makes clear and transparent the distinctive qualities and characteristics of Prosciutto di San Daniele, as well as giving evidence of the entire supply chain and production process of the ham. The Consortium draws up the Production Regulations, a document that holds a set of rules that the entire San Daniele production chain is strictly required to comply with.
https://www.prosciuttosandaniele.it
francesca schenetti
Froogs Srl
+39 339 809 3543
email us here