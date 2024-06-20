Ukraine Energy Support Fund receives an additional EUR 12 million from Australia 

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has received a new financial pledge of EUR 12 million from Australia, aimed at supporting Ukraine's energy infrastructure during the ongoing war. This contribution underscores Australia's continued commitment to supporting Ukraine, alongside other international donors.

The funds are earmarked for critical needs within the Ukrainian energy sector, including the procurement of essential equipment, fuel, and various services. These resources are crucial for maintaining the operational stability of the energy sector, which has been severely impacted by the ongoing Russian invasion.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat and implemented in close cooperation with the USAID finance ESP and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors. To date the Fund has reached EUR 495 million in pledges from inter alia Germany, European Union, Sweden, United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Australia, Spain, Belgium and Iceland.