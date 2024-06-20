Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,669 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine Energy Support Fund receives an additional EUR 12 million from Australia 

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has received a new financial pledge of EUR 12 million from Australia, aimed at supporting Ukraine's energy infrastructure during the ongoing war. This contribution underscores Australia's continued commitment to supporting Ukraine, alongside other international donors. 

The funds are earmarked for critical needs within the Ukrainian energy sector, including the procurement of essential equipment, fuel, and various services. These resources are crucial for maintaining the operational stability of the energy sector, which has been severely impacted by the ongoing Russian invasion. 

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat and implemented in close cooperation with the USAID finance ESP and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors. To date the Fund has reached EUR 495 million in pledges from inter alia Germany, European Union, Sweden, United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Australia, Spain, Belgium and Iceland. 

You just read:

Ukraine Energy Support Fund receives an additional EUR 12 million from Australia 

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more