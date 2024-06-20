NEW “FIRST RESPONDER FAMILIES PODCAST” AIRS
The Free Resource Is Supporting First Responder Mental Health
First responder families deserve all the support we can offer. This podcast is our way of offering a helping hand when they need it”DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The First Responder Families Podcast aired its first episode in March, with a conversation about effective communication in relationships. Since then, episodes have explored issues like trust, sobriety, and mindfulness.
— Dr. Beau A. Nelson, DBH, LCSW
The free mental health and wellness podcast has been made possible by FHE Health. The national behavioral health provider is known for its specialized treatment program for first responders. “Shatterproof FHE Health” treats mental health and substance use issues through cutting-edge applications in neuroscience, trauma therapies like EMDR (“Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing”), and a supportive community of peers.
Dr. Beau A. Nelson, DBH, LCSW who, as Chief Clinical Officer at FHE Health, was also an originator of the podcast, said, “First responder families deserve all the support we can offer. This podcast is our way of offering a helping hand when they need it."
Each monthly episode of First Responder Families Podcast covers a topic specific to first responders and their families, who face disproportionately high rates of trauma and occupational stress. The podcast offers support for better mental health, free of charge, by providing essential information, resources, and leading insightful and interactive discussions with special guests.
The First Responder Families Podcast features Ivona Bhadha, LCSW, NARM, as host and facilitator of these conversations. Bhadha is a clinical therapist with expertise in trauma and relationships. She is also FHE Health’s Director of Family Services.
Joining Bhadha as a contributor is Patrick Fitzgibbons. He is a retired police commander, outspoken advocate for first responder mental health, and a lead liaison for Shatterproof FHE Health.
About FHE Health FHE Health is a national treatment center that provides quality behavioral health services to adults, ages 18 and up, from all walks of life and with a wide variety of addiction and mental health needs. From its headquarters in Deerfield Beach, Florida, FHE Health serves individuals from around the country with integrated care, innovative neuro therapies, and specialized treatment programs.
Rami Sleiman, COO
FHE Health
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other