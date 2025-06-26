3rd FIRST RESPONDER THERAPY DOG CONTEST LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE

Applications for the $4000 Award Due September 1

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The national behavioral health provider, FHE Health, is now accepting applications here for its third, annual “First Responder Paws Therapy Dog Award.” The contest raises awareness about mental health and first responder mental health, by spotlighting therapy dogs serving first responders and other populations in communities across the U.S..Last year’s award went to “Officer Kora,” a therapy dog in Asheville, North Carolina, that responded to Hurricane Helene. The contest generated roughly 50 print and media news stories around the country and culminated in a Christmas Day segment by CNN-New York This year’s winner of the First Responder Paws Therapy Dog Award will receive:· a $4000 award· a $2500 donation in their name to FHE Health’s partner organization, First Responders Pack Foundation, which equips agencies with trained therapy dogs· a national press release announcing their win· a feature blog that reaches more than 100,000 people on social mediaKey dates to watch for:· September 1 - The deadline for applications· September 3-12 - A public vote to determine 10 finalists· September 15 - The announcement of the 10 finalists· September 18 - The announcement of the winnerFHE Health is a national treatment center for individuals, ages 18 and up, with a wide variety of addiction and mental health needs. From its headquarters in Deerfield Beach, Florida, it provides integrated care, neuro therapies, and specialized treatment programs like Shatterproof FHE Health for first responders.

