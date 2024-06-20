Tell us what you think about two proposed bridge improvements on Iowa 14 over Brush Creek and Red Rock Lake in Marion County

Posted on: June 18, 2024

AMES, Iowa – June 18, 2024 – Tell us what you think about two proposed bridge improvements on Iowa 14 in Marion County and the detour (Event # 6006).

Bridge replacement over Brush Creek.

Bridge deck overlay on the Mile Long Bridge over Lake Red Rock .

All improvements and detours are expected to begin spring of 2025.

Traffic will be detoured during construction. The proposed detour would follow IA 92, Marion County Road T-17 and IA 163 in both directions. Access to properties shall be maintained.



SHARE YOUR FEEDBACK ONLINE BY JULY 2

Learn more about the project and share your feedback online. You will need to provide your name and zip code before commenting.



VIEW PROJECT PLANS



For questions about the project or for free translation services, contact:

Hector Torres-Cacho, Transportation Planner

Iowa DOT District 5 Office, 205 E 227th St, Fairfield, Iowa 52556,

Phone: 641-469-4007 or Email: [email protected]

Favor de notificar la persona listado arriba si necesita información en otro idioma o si necesita un traductor. Se lo proporcionaremos sin costo a usted.

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at [email protected].