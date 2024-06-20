Submit Release
Update: Intermittent closures on the Mississippi River Bridge at Lansing postponed

Posted on: June 19, 2024


LANSING, Iowa – June 19, 2024 – Due to high water levels on the Mississippi River, the Iowa Department of Transportation is postponing the intermittent short-term closures on the Mississippi River Bridge at Lansing until water levels are safe to resume work.

Currently, we do not have an estimation of when work will resume. We will keep you updated when the water level returns to a level that will allow the construction of a new pier and driving the pier foundation for the new bridge that will replace the current bridge.

For more information on the construction of the new Mississippi River Bridge at Lansing, go to iowadot.gov/lansingbridge where you can sign up to receive updates directly to your inbox or check out our Facebook page www.facebook.com/LansingBridge/.

Contact: Clayton Burke at 515-290-2376 or [email protected].     

