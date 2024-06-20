i89 SB and NB mm 100
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
i89 Northbound and Southbound in the area of mm 100 is experiencing delays due to multiple motor vehicle crashes..
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you,
Mimi Serna Ginsburg
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173