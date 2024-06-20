i89 SB and NB mm 100

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

i89 Northbound and Southbound in the area of mm 100 is experiencing delays due to multiple motor vehicle crashes..

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

