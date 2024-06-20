Nutritional Products International and Mitch Gould: A Legacy Across Major U.S. Retailers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitch Gould, a seasoned retail expert, announces the 30-year career that has taken him to the corporate headquarters of virtually every major retailer across the United States.
Walmart, Costco, Target—you name it, Gould’s been there.
“I’ve visited virtually every major retail headquarters in the United States during my career,” said Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International (NPI) in Boca Raton, FL. “From Walmart to Safeway, Costco to Home Depot, and Walgreens, I’ve represented major brands seeking distribution at all these retailers.”
Gould’s extensive network includes Target, Meijer, Lowes, Menards, Sears, Albertsons, Vitamin World, Vitamin Shoppe, CVS, 7-11, and Circle K, to name just a few.
His career has also connected him with some of the world’s most prominent athletes and celebrities, such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Chuck Liddell, Ronnie Coleman, Steve Garvey, Joe Theismann, Wayne Gretzky, and Roberto Clemente Jr.
“It has been quite a ride, but there is still much more to accomplish. My success is unparalleled and unprecedented,” Gould said, highlighting his ongoing efforts to bring the latest and most innovative brands to American consumers.
“With actor Steven Seagal, I developed the ‘Lightning Bolt Energy Drink’ and had it on the shelves at Walmart and 7-11 nationwide within a year. That is record speed to market,” Gould noted.
“At that time, Amazon was only selling books and electronics,” Gould said. “I placed more than 150 brands in Amazon’s new health and wellness and sports nutrition categories. Brands like MuscleTech, BSN, Optimum Nutrition, and CytoSport found their place on Amazon thanks to our efforts. It’s rewarding to have a role in Amazon’s history.”
NPI’s sister company, InHealth Media, then steps in to deliver high-impact communication services.
“This includes national TV tagging campaigns, public relations, and social media outreach,” Gould added.
Entering his fourth decade in the retail industry, Gould remains as active as ever.
“I am engaging with manufacturers and brand developers globally. My day starts with Europe and ends with Asia. I bring my retail distribution expertise to international brands seeking entry into the American market.”
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com and www.inhealthmedia.com.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
ABOUT IN HEALTH MEDIA
InHealth Media is a result-driven, strategy-based, creatively focused media agency that provides comprehensive media services with a global reach for sports, health and wellness, beauty, personal care and nutrition markets.
Kayla Zadel
