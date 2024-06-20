Mount Laurel Animal Hospital Partners with the Red Cross to Host Blood Drive
Mount Laurel Animal Hospital partners with the American Red Cross for the 5th annual blood drive. Participants receive a $20 Amazon e-gift card.
We are grateful for the support of our amazing clients at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, who consistently show their dedication to supporting great causes.”MOUNT LAUREL, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mount Laurel Animal Hospital is thrilled to announce its partnership with the American Red Cross for the 5th annual blood drive. This event will be held on August 4, from 9am to 2pm at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, located at 220 Mount Laurel Road, Mount Laurel, NJ.
— Jennifer Guli, Marketing Director
Blood donation is a vital and lifesaving act, and Mount Laurel Animal Hospital is proud to play a role in giving back to the community by hosting this event. The hospital recognizes the importance of blood donation and the incredible impact it can have on someone's life. By partnering with the Red Cross, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital aims to raise awareness about the critical need for blood donations and encourage the community to participate.
According to Jennifer Guli, Marketing Director at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, "We are thrilled to host our 5th blood drive in collaboration with the Red Cross. It is truly inspiring to witness the way our community comes together to save lives. We are grateful for the support of our amazing clients at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, who consistently show their dedication to supporting great causes."
To participate in this life-saving event, it is recommended individuals sign up in advance at mlahvet.com/give-blood. Please note that this event is exclusively for humans. Although, Red Cross does take walk-ins at available timeslots, we can’t guarantee you will be seen. We prefer to go into the blood drive with a strong schedule and dedicated donors.
As a token of appreciation, all donors will receive a $20 Amazon gift card delivered via email. We are thrilled that Amazon partners with Red Cross and this gesture is a small way for them and us at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital to express gratitude for the selfless act of blood donation.
For more information and to sign up for the blood drive, please visit mlahvet.com/give-blood.
About Mount Laurel Animal Hospital:
Mount Laurel Animal Hospital is a leading veterinary hospital in Mount Laurel, NJ, dedicated to providing comprehensive and compassionate care for pets since 1976. With a team of experienced veterinarians and state-of-the-art facilities, the hospital offers a wide range of services to ensure the health and well-being of cats, dogs and exotic pets. Mount Laurel Animal Hospital is committed to giving back to the community and supporting important causes.
Jennifer Guli
Mount Laurel Animal Hospital
+1 (856) 234-7626
jguli@mlahvet.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube