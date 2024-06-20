Telecom Cloud Billing Market Segmentation: By Technology, Application, and Region

Telecom Cloud Billing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global telecom cloud billing market, which stood at $12 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to $15.2 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7%. This impressive growth trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecasted to reach $38.78 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based billing solutions, smartphone penetration, and the need for real-time billing.

Rising Adoption of Cloud Computing Drives Market Growth

The adoption of cloud computing is a significant driver of the telecom cloud billing market's growth. Cloud computing, which offers flexible, scalable, and cost-effective computing resources over the internet, enables telecom companies to efficiently manage billing and provisioning demands. According to the 2022 State of the Cloud report, 89% of businesses using cloud solutions opted for multi-cloud solutions, illustrating the widespread adoption of this technology. As more telecom providers embrace cloud computing, the demand for telecom cloud billing solutions is set to rise.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the telecom cloud billing market include Verizon Communications Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, AT&T Corporation, NTT Communications Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Vodafone Group Plc, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Salesforce Inc., BT Group plc, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Infosys Limited, Lumen Technologies Inc., Telstra Corporation Ltd., DXC Technology Company, Wipro Ltd., CGI Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Amdocs, Netcracker Technology Corp., AsiaInfo Technologies Limited, Redknee Inc., Optiva Inc., and Cerillion Technologies Limited.

These companies are focusing on technological innovations to enhance their offerings. For instance, in February 2023, Snowflake Inc. launched the Telecom Data Cloud, a platform designed to help telecom providers monetize data and improve operational efficiency. This solution allows telecom companies to break down data silos, provide personalized services, and accelerate decision-making processes.

Segments:

• By Type: Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming

• By Service: Professional, Managed

• By Application: Revenue Management, Account Management, Customer Management, Traffic Management, Billing and Provisioning

• By End User: Transportation, Government, Media And Entertainment, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the telecom cloud billing market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by rapid economic development and increasing mobile penetration.

Telecom Cloud Billing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Telecom Cloud Billing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on telecom cloud billing market size, telecom cloud billing market drivers and trends, telecom cloud billing market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The telecom cloud billing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

