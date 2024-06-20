Fitness experience for bank employees unparalleled in Europe

SOFIA, BULGARIA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring for the health of staff is integral to the value system of any modern company. The majority shareholders of one of the largest Bulgarian banks - Mr. Ivaylo Mutafchiev and Mr. Tseko Minev confirmed this maxim, when in 2005 they decided to equip Fibank’s Head office at boulevard “G.M.Dimitrov” with a corporate fitness room. Today, Fibank's gym is located in its new building in Sofia Tech Park and is the most modern of its kind in Europe.

The facility features the latest generation Technogym Artis line equipment, which makes cardio and strength workouts comfortable and enjoyable. Three highly qualified instructors are also available to assist Fibank employees with training schedules and nutrition programs. Special monitors and energizing music complete the feeling of comfort and provide the unique experience that Technogym equipment offers in New York, Dubai, Switzerland and more than 100 other locations around the world.

The partnership between Fibank and Technogym is based on their shared understanding of promoting a healthy and thriving corporate culture. And the results are not long in coming: more than 40% of the bank's employees visit the gym at least 2 times a week, adopting an active lifestyle. Even those who have not yet made physical training part of their daily life get involved in sports events and competitions organized by Fibank. Ultimately, this has turned the bank’s employees into a healthier, happier and more successful team.