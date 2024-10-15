Rediscover Sofia and Plovdiv with Fibank and Share A Scoot

SOFIA, BULGARIA, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’re excited to announce a new partnership between Fibank (First Investment Bank) and Share A Scoot Bulgaria, bringing our customers an eco-friendly, fun, and affordable way to get around. With this collaboration, First Investment Bank customers can now enjoy e-scooter rentals at half the usual price – helping to save money while making a positive impact on the environment.

Available in Sofia and Plovdiv, Bulgaria, this e-scooter service aims to reduce traffic congestion and harmful emissions, all while improving access to transportation and enhancing quality of life. The initiative aligns perfectly with Fibank's commitment to sustainability and its ESG strategy, encouraging both customers and employees to embrace a more eco-conscious lifestyle.

The joint initiative of Fibank and Share A Scoot will enable Fibank's customers to enjoy a fast, ecological and fun way to get around, while being half the price. Until 31.10.2024, all current and new customers of Share A Scoot who pay with a credit or debit card issued by Fibank, will enjoy a discounted rate of just BGN 0.195 per minute – down from the regular rate of BGN 0.39 per minute.

Booking your ride is quick and easy through the SHAREASCOOT app. For ideas on exciting destinations you can explore by e-scooter, please visit the platform’s website at: https://shareascoot.bg/en/

