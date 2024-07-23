Submit Release
Fibank takes another step towards reducing carbon emissions in the environment

SOFIA, BULGARIA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fibank (First Investment Bank) has added yet another significant element to its long-term green strategy. From 2022, the bank began a phased transition to power generated from renewable sources, supplied by one of the leading companies in the sector, Balkan Logic Ltd. Green electricity is now used to cover 100% of the bank's needs throughout the country.

In this way, in 2023 Fibank significantly reduced the carbon footprint from its operations, preventing about 8000 tons of CO2 emissions.

For First Investment Bank, this has been a landmark step on the way to becoming a role model in doing responsible and sustainable business.

Back in 2022, the largest Bulgarian-owned bank moved its headquarters to a new environmentally-friendly home. Now all its administrative units operating in the city of Sofia are housed in a modern building certified Excellent under the BREEAM sustainability standard. In addition to all the necessary amenities for employees and visiting customers, the eleven floors of the new Fibank premises feature a cutting edge microclimate management system with individual settings for individual rooms and offices, which also contributes to reducing emissions.

Fibank (First Investment Bank) is a Bulgarian public company majority-owned by Ivaylo Mutafchiev and Tseko Minev.

