Fibank’s Digital Event Zone Triumphed at the International Engage Awards

Fibank at the International Engage Awards

The financial institution made it to the finals in three categories of the prestigious British awards for excellence in marketing and sales

SOFIA, BULGARIA, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fibank's Digital Event Zone project was the winner in the Best Customer Marketing Strategy category of UK’s prestigious Engage Awards. The Bulgarian bank was the first financial institution from Eastern Europe to reach the finals of the UK’s only Awards programme celebrating achievements across customer, employee, sales and marketing engagement. The new digital zone for fast and modern service also ranked Fibank among the finalists in two more categories: Employee engagement in customer service and Overall customer experience excellence.

"We are extremely proud of the results achieved through our efforts in creating the Digital Event Zone. Our goal was to deliver a new type of customer experience that reflects technological advancements and prioritizes customer satisfaction. By combining innovations in digital financial services with exceptional customer service, a hallmark of our bank, we developed a strategy that sets new benchmarks. This award is yet another testament to the high standards we uphold in our work. It is a recognition shared with all our colleagues who contributed to bringing this idea to life", commented Ilona Staneva, Director of Marketing and Advertising at Fibank.

At the glamorous ceremony in the heart of London, the Fibank team was in the company of experts managing brands such as Mastercard, HSBC, YouTube, Revolut, DBS Bank, Lenovo, Air France, Pepsi and Royal Mail.

The creation of the Digital Event Zone is the latest step Fibank has taken to optimize every aspect of personal finance management for the benefit of our customers. From paying loan installments and utility bills to purchasing a vignette or even a dream home, banking operations are now carried out in a hybrid space designed to meet the highest standards of sustainability.

Fibank's Digital Event Zone combines highly personalized service with impeccable customer care, making every financial solution just a click away. The self-service area saves both time and transaction fees, and all customers need to access the full range of services is an active bank card. The employees of First Investment Bank play a key role in shaping our shared digital future, having enhanced their skills through training sessions and seminars to deliver innovative customer solutions aligned with cutting-edge technology. Designed as an open, fluid space and a hub for digital banking, the Digital Zone also serves as a meeting point with loan consultants, who can be booked in advance at https://www.fibank.bg/en.

Fibank's recognition at the global Engage Awards reflects its unwavering commitment to continuously improving services that transform the customer experience.

