MASSIMO TROISI, THE CAVESE SOUL OF THE GENIUS BEHIND "Il POSTINO"
A research conducted by the Cava Storie group sheds light on his partly Cavese origins thanks to his grandmotherCAVA DE'TIRRENI, SALERNO, ITALY, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Massimo Troisi was somewhat Cavese. Quite significantly, as his grandmother, Teresa Murolo, married Luigi Troisi, a railway worker. They had several children, including Alfredo, who married Elena Andinolfi, and they moved to San Giorgio a Cremano. Here they had six children: Annamaria, Rosaria, Luigi, Vincenzo, Massimo, and Patrizia. Grandmother Teresa was registered at the civil registry of the municipality of Cava de’ Tirreni on October 8, 1886. The research, which revealed this intriguing news, was conducted by the Cava Storie group of scholars, who delved into information provided by Dr. Generoso Conforti.
Following this significant discovery, an event is planned for next autumn organized by the associations "Accademia Talenti," "Cavastorie," "Fuori Tempo Teatro Luca Barba," and 1886 Agency.
This news shifts the entire axis of reasoning regarding the origins of one of the greatest Campanian actors and directors. That verve, that irony, those insights would therefore also be somewhat Salernitan. The genius remains unchanged, yet this characteristic is also found in a DNA that is not entirely under the shadow of Vesuvius. The research is well substantiated by facts. Teresa Murolo was born in the Santissima Annunziata district of Cava de’Tirreni on October 7, 1886, and was registered the next day, as mentioned earlier, with birth certificate number 637. Teresa met her husband, Luigi Troisi, in Salerno. He was a railway worker, and the anecdotes told by Massimo about the toy trains given to him by the Befana remain vivid in memory, precisely because these gifts came from the work of his father Alfredo, also a railway worker. At that time, jobs and trades were passed down from generation to generation. Teresa Murolo, Cavese by origin, later moved to Barra, a town in the province of Naples, as recounted by Massimo’s sister, Annamaria. Here, just a few kilometers from San Giorgio a Cremano, she ended her life.
A story from another era, in black and white, highlighting the somewhat Cavese origins of the protagonist of "Il Postino," a film that celebrates its thirtieth anniversary this year and to which the 2024 edition of the prestigious Premio Troisi is dedicated.
